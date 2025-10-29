Uber Eyes Fleet of 100,000 Nvidia-Based Robotaxis Beginning 2027

Uber Technologies Inc. is setting a goal to eventually have a fleet of 100,000 autonomous vehicles powered by Nvidia Corp. technology. This ambitious move could help bring down the cost of offering hailable robotaxis to consumers.

The companies expect the expansion to start in 2027, Nvidia said in a statement Tuesday. The announcement builds on an earlier partnership the two companies struck in January, with Uber agreeing to offer some of its driving data to help improve Nvidia’s artificial intelligence models and chip technology that carmakers can use to develop autonomous vehicles.

On Tuesday, as part of its GTC conference held in Washington, DC, Nvidia unveiled a new technology platform — Nvidia Drive AGX Hyperion 10 — that lets manufacturers equip their cars with hardware and sensors that can work with compatible autonomous-driving software.

As part of the collaboration, Stellantis NV will be among the first automakers to deliver at least 5,000 Nvidia-powered robotaxis for Uber’s operations in the US and internationally, Uber said in a separate statement. The ride-hailing giant will oversee end-to-end fleet operations for those vehicles, including remote assistance, charging, cleaning, maintenance and customer support, it said.

Stellantis will collaborate with Foxconn on hardware and system integration, the carmaker stated in a separate announcement. Start of production is targeted for 2028, with initial operations with Uber to start in the US. Pilot programs and testing are expected to ramp up over the coming years, it said.