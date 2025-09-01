TVS Orbiter Vs Rivals: How It Stacks Up Against Ola S1X, Ather Rizta And Hero Vida V2X

The Indian electric scooter segment has seen a new entrant this week, the TVS Orbiter. Leading two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor launched Orbiter at an ex-showroom price of Rs 99,900 (in Bengaluru) on Aug. 28.

TVS Motor has launched Orbiter with competitive pricing and smart features to take on Ola, Ather and Hero in the affordable electric two-wheeler segment. With a mix of affordability, range and features, the Orbiter is pitched against some well-established rivals in the category.

Let’s take a look at how the latest entrant, TVS Orbiter, is positioned against its rivals: