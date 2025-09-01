TVS Orbiter Vs Rivals: How It Stacks Up Against Ola S1X, Ather Rizta And Hero Vida V2X
The Orbiter is powered by a 3.1kWh battery pack that offers an IDC-certified range of 158km per charge.
The Indian electric scooter segment has seen a new entrant this week, the TVS Orbiter. Leading two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor launched Orbiter at an ex-showroom price of Rs 99,900 (in Bengaluru) on Aug. 28.
TVS Motor has launched Orbiter with competitive pricing and smart features to take on Ola, Ather and Hero in the affordable electric two-wheeler segment. With a mix of affordability, range and features, the Orbiter is pitched against some well-established rivals in the category.
Let’s take a look at how the latest entrant, TVS Orbiter, is positioned against its rivals:
Powertrain
TVS Orbiter: The Orbiter is powered by a 3.1kWh battery pack that offers an IDC-certified range of 158km per charge. According to TVS, the scooter’s aerodynamic design and stable platform improve efficiency and help maximise the battery’s performance.
Hero Vida V2X: Hero’s V2X comes with a dual removable battery setup offering a combined capacity of 2.2kWh. It has a claimed IDC range of 92km. But the removable batteries make charging easier for riders who lack home charging facilities.
Ather Rizta: The Rizta comes in two trims, S and Z, with 2.9kWh and 3.7kWh battery packs. The S variant has a claimed range of 123km (IDC) per charge, while the Z goes up to 159km (IDC). Ather also provides strong battery warranties and IP67 water resistance.
Ola S1X: The Ola S1X+ (Gen 3) comes with a 4kWh battery and an IDC range of 242km. It produces 14.75hp at peak and offers a top speed of 125km/h.
Features
TVS Orbiter: It comes with a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth, turn-by-turn navigation, crash alerts, anti-theft tracking, OTA updates, cruise control and hill-hold assist. It also includes geo-fencing, time-fencing and remote tracking, features that are uncommon in this segment.
Hero Vida V2X: Hero keeps it basic with LED lights, a 4.3-inch LCD display, ride modes and regenerative braking. The Vida app adds navigation, diagnostics and ride management, but the features remain more conservative than TVS.
Ather Rizta: Ather focuses on tech, offering traction control, better regenerative braking with ‘Magic Twist’, auto-hold, reverse mode and an underseat wireless helmet charger. The Z trim has a 7-inch TFT dash with advanced navigation, while the S variant uses a basic LCD.
Ola S1X: The Ola S1X+ features the latest MoveOS 5 software with a 4.3-inch LCD screen. Safety comes from a front disc brake and single-channel ABS, while its integrated motor design adds durability, blending practicality with performance.
Pricing
TVS Orbiter: Starts at Rs 99,900, striking a balance between affordability and a rich feature list.
Hero Vida V2X: Currently available at an introductory price of Rs 73,840 (which will later be increased to Rs 99,490), it remains the cheapest option.
Ather Rizta: Priced from Rs 1.04 lakh (S) up to Rs 1.50 lakh (Z with 3.7kWh), the Rizta justifies its higher tag with premium tech and battery options.
Ola S1X+: With a starting price of Rs 1.10 lakh, it offers an unmatched range and power, appealing to those prioritising performance.