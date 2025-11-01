TVS Motors Auto Sales: Total Sales Rise 16% To 5.43 Lakh Units
TVS Motors Co saw its total sales growing 11% on the year to 5.43 lakh units during the month of October. This compares to 12% on the year increase in total sales in September.
Two-wheeler sales grew 10% on the year to 5.25 lakh units in October.TVS Motors reported in an exchange filing. Domestic two-wheeler sales advanced 8% on the year to 4.21 lakh units.
Its motor cycles sales advanced 16% on the year to 2.7 lakh units in October, the exchange filing said.
Electric vehicle sales rose 11% on the year to 32,387 units during the month. TVS Motors acknowledged that magnet availability continued to pose a challenge in the short-to-medium term. However, retails continued to be robust.
TVS Motor reported that its total three-wheeler sales rose 70% on the year to 18,407 units, according to the date on the exchange filing. During the previous month, the motor bike manufacturer saw its exports growing 21% on the year to 1.15 lakh units.
TVS Motors reported two-wheeler sales at 5.25 lakh units compared to NDTV Profit's estimates of 5.03 lakh units.
TVS Motors September Sales Key Highlights (YoY)
Total Sales up 12% at 5.41 lakh units
Total two-wheeler sales up 11% at 5.23 lakh units
Total motorcycle sales up 9% at 2.49 lakh units
Total scooter sales up 17% at 2.19 lakh units
Total EV sales up 8% at 31,266 units