Business NewsAutoTVS Motors Auto Sales: Total Sales Rise 16% To 5.43 Lakh Units
ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motors Auto Sales: Total Sales Rise 16% To 5.43 Lakh Units

Electric vehicle sales rose 11% on the year to 32,387 units during the month.

01 Nov 2025, 02:06 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Its motor cycles sales advanced 16% on the year to 2.7 lakh units in October, the exchange filing said. (Photo: TVS Motor Instagram)</p></div>
Its motor cycles sales advanced 16% on the year to 2.7 lakh units in October, the exchange filing said. (Photo: TVS Motor Instagram)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

TVS Motors Co saw its total sales growing 11% on the year to 5.43 lakh units during the month of October. This compares to 12% on the year increase in total sales in September.

Two-wheeler sales grew 10% on the year to 5.25 lakh units in October.TVS Motors reported in an exchange filing. Domestic two-wheeler sales advanced 8% on the year to 4.21 lakh units.

Its motor cycles sales advanced 16% on the year to 2.7 lakh units in October, the exchange filing said.

Electric vehicle sales rose 11% on the year to 32,387 units during the month. TVS Motors acknowledged that magnet availability continued to pose a challenge in the short-to-medium term. However, retails continued to be robust.

TVS Motor reported that its total three-wheeler sales rose 70% on the year to 18,407 units, according to the date on the exchange filing. During the previous month, the motor bike manufacturer saw its exports growing 21% on the year to 1.15 lakh units.

TVS Motors reported two-wheeler sales at 5.25 lakh units compared to NDTV Profit's estimates of 5.03 lakh units.

ALSO READ

TVS Motor Gets 'Buy' Upgrade From Motilal Oswal Post Strong Q2 Results — Check New Target Price
Opinion
TVS Motor Gets 'Buy' Upgrade From Motilal Oswal Post Strong Q2 Results — Check New Target Price
Read More

Get live updates on October sales numbers from major automobile manufacturers here.

TVS Motors September Sales Key Highlights (YoY)

  • Total Sales up 12% at 5.41 lakh units

  • Total two-wheeler sales up 11% at 5.23 lakh units

  • Total motorcycle sales up 9% at 2.49 lakh units

  • Total scooter sales up 17% at 2.19 lakh units

  • Total EV sales up 8% at 31,266 units

ALSO READ

Auto Sales Move Into Top Gear In Festive Season As Industry Logs 25% Uptick; Small Cars Make A Comeback
Opinion
Auto Sales Move Into Top Gear In Festive Season As Industry Logs 25% Uptick; Small Cars Make A Comeback
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT