TVS Motors Auto Sales: Total Sales Rise 16% To 5.43 Lakh Units

TVS Motors Co saw its total sales growing 11% on the year to 5.43 lakh units during the month of October. This compares to 12% on the year increase in total sales in September.

Two-wheeler sales grew 10% on the year to 5.25 lakh units in October.TVS Motors reported in an exchange filing. Domestic two-wheeler sales advanced 8% on the year to 4.21 lakh units.

Its motor cycles sales advanced 16% on the year to 2.7 lakh units in October, the exchange filing said.

Electric vehicle sales rose 11% on the year to 32,387 units during the month. TVS Motors acknowledged that magnet availability continued to pose a challenge in the short-to-medium term. However, retails continued to be robust.

TVS Motor reported that its total three-wheeler sales rose 70% on the year to 18,407 units, according to the date on the exchange filing. During the previous month, the motor bike manufacturer saw its exports growing 21% on the year to 1.15 lakh units.

TVS Motors reported two-wheeler sales at 5.25 lakh units compared to NDTV Profit's estimates of 5.03 lakh units.