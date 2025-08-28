TVS Motor Launches 'Orbiter' Electric Scooter With 158 Km Range: Check Price, Features
TVS Motor Co. has announced the launch of its latest electric two-wheeler, the TVS Orbiter. It marks a significant expansion of its electric vehicle portfolio and targets India’s rapidly expanding urban electric mobility market.
Priced at Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru, inclusive of PM e-Drive scheme), the Orbiter is positioned as a smart, sustainable and practical commuting solution, packed with segment-leading technology and features, according to the company.
Key highlights include an Indian Driving Cycle-certified range of 158 km, cruise control, hill-hold assist, a 34-litre boot space that can store two helmets and an industry-first 14-inch front wheel for added safety and stability.
The electric scooter runs on a 3.1 kWh battery pack and offers dual ride modes, Eco and Power, with regenerative braking to stretch the range further.
On the technology front, riders get a coloured LCD console, over-the-air updates, turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, and a mobile app that allows remote battery checks.
Beyond functionality, TVS Motor has also focused on design and comfort with an 845 mm long flat seat, 290 mm straight footboard, USB charging port and upright ergonomic handlebar. The Orbiter will be available in six vibrant colours: Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, Lunar Grey, Stellar Silver, Cosmic Titanium and Martian Copper.
Its safety features include time fencing, live GPS tracking, and alerts for crashes, falls, and emergencies. It also includes geofencing, anti-theft protection and towing notifications, all designed to make riding more secure.
This is coupled with a substantial ground clearance of 169 mm, bright LED headlamps with integrated indicators, edge-to-edge combination lights, a USB charging port and a well-balanced frame.
“With TVS Orbiter, we are expanding our EV ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of electric mobility in India. We remain committed to strengthening our global presence and offering solutions that contribute to a cleaner, sustainable, and smarter future,” said Gaurav Gupta, president of India 2W business, TVS Motor.