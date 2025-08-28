TVS Motor Launches 'Orbiter' Electric Scooter With 158 Km Range: Check Price, Features

TVS Motor Co. has announced the launch of its latest electric two-wheeler, the TVS Orbiter. It marks a significant expansion of its electric vehicle portfolio and targets India’s rapidly expanding urban electric mobility market.

Priced at Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru, inclusive of PM e-Drive scheme), the Orbiter is positioned as a smart, sustainable and practical commuting solution, packed with segment-leading technology and features, according to the company.

Key highlights include an Indian Driving Cycle-certified range of 158 km, cruise control, hill-hold assist, a 34-litre boot space that can store two helmets and an industry-first 14-inch front wheel for added safety and stability.

The electric scooter runs on a 3.1 kWh battery pack and offers dual ride modes, Eco and Power, with regenerative braking to stretch the range further.

On the technology front, riders get a coloured LCD console, over-the-air updates, turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, and a mobile app that allows remote battery checks.