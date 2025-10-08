TVS Apache RTX 300 To Debut On October 15: All You Need To Know

TVS is set to introduce its latest motorcycle, the RTX 300, in the Indian market. Reports suggest the launch is scheduled for Oct. 15. Originally revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the TVS Apache RTX 300 marks the company’s debut in the adventure-tourer segment.

In March 2025, TVS submitted a design patent for the RTX 300, and the test prototype has been spotted multiple times since. Both the patent visuals and the test bikes offer a clear look at the overall styling of the upcoming Apache RTX 300.

At the front, the TVS Apache RTX 300 will feature twin LED headlights, LED indicators, a robust fuel tank, LED tail lights, and a clear windscreen. The sturdy tank will add to the bike’s bold and assertive stance. At the back, the RTX 300 will sport a split-pillion grab rail attached to a luggage rack, along with an upswept exhaust.

While the exact specifications of the RTX 300 remain under wraps, recent spy photos and the prototype displayed at the Expo offer a fair idea of what to expect. The RTX 300 ADV appears to be built around a trellis frame, equipped with a fully adjustable inverted front fork and a rear monoshock. It’s also expected to come with a 19-inch wheel at the front and a 17-inch one at the back.