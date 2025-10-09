The Future Of Cars Is Software: Rajkiran Of PTC On Software-Defined Vehicles

Q: The automobile industry is changing rapidly. We’re hearing a lot about Software-Defined Vehicles. What exactly does SDV mean, and how is it different from what we’ve seen so far in connected cars or infotainment?

A: Traditionally, cars were designed and developed from a very hardware-centric perspective. What’s changing now is a fundamental redefinition of engineering itself — a shift towards a software-first approach that automotive manufacturers around the world are adopting. Earlier, cars relied on multiple Electronic Control Units (ECUs) from different tier-one suppliers, stitched together in a somewhat inorganic manner. The SDV model flips that approach — it builds a software backbone first, and then connects the hardware components depending on the functionalities that are defined by the software. This results in greater efficiency, enhanced safety, and feature-rich vehicles that continue to evolve long after leaving the showroom. In the past, a car was at its best on the day it was sold; today, a two-year-old car can gain more features through software updates than a brand-new one.

In essence, SDVs represent a world where software leads and hardware becomes an enabler — much like the transformation we saw when cameras and appliances became “smart.” Cars are now often called “smartphones on wheels,” and rightly so.