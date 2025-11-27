Tesla To Prioritises Charging Network For Stronger EV Ecosystem In India

"Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. By building charging infrastructure that fits people’s daily lives, we are making electric driving convenient for everyone in India. The network will expand rapidly for a seamless EV experience," added Agarwal.

The global EV major entered the Indian market only a few months ago. In August, Tesla launched its first charging station at One BKC in Mumbai, featuring four V4 Superchargers (DC fast chargers) and four destination chargers (AC). Tesla’s Superchargers can deliver up to 250 kW, while destination chargers offer 11 kW.

So far, Tesla has sold a little over 100 cars in India since September. In September, the company delivered 64 vehicles, followed by 40 in October. According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), this reflects a 37.5% month-on-month decline in sales.

Tesla currently sells only one model in India: the Model Y. Priced at ₹59.89 lakh, the Model Y offers a range of up to 500 km. According to Tesla, it was the world’s best-selling vehicle in both 2023 and 2024 and has the highest resale value of any car globally.