Tesla To Prioritises Charging Network For Stronger EV Ecosystem In India
Tesla also intends to expand its charging footprint in shopping centres, tourist destinations and other high-traffic areas.
For Elon Musk owned global EV giant Tesla, capturing a particular market share in the Indian market is not the immediate priority. Instead, the company’s focus is on setting up a deep charging infrastructure in the country.
Highlighting the company’s direct-to-customer model, Sharad Agarwal, Tesla India Country Head, told the media on Wednesday, "Receiving overwhelming support from government to build infrastructure. We are clearly committed to bring the best of the technology in the market."
Tesla plans to rapidly expand its charging network. He added, "We will setup V4 Supercharger at One Horizon in Gurugram, South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai soon." Alongside public charging, the company will also offer a home charging programme starting at Rs 22,500.
Tesla also intends to expand its charging footprint in shopping centres, tourist destinations and other high-traffic areas. The idea is to boost customer confidence, and to achieve this, the company is likely to partner with hotels.
The company on Wednesday inaugurated the Tesla Centre in Gurugram, near the National capital. The facility at Orchid Business Park offers retail services, after-sales support, deliveries and charging from a single integrated location.
"Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. By building charging infrastructure that fits people’s daily lives, we are making electric driving convenient for everyone in India. The network will expand rapidly for a seamless EV experience," added Agarwal.
The global EV major entered the Indian market only a few months ago. In August, Tesla launched its first charging station at One BKC in Mumbai, featuring four V4 Superchargers (DC fast chargers) and four destination chargers (AC). Tesla’s Superchargers can deliver up to 250 kW, while destination chargers offer 11 kW.
So far, Tesla has sold a little over 100 cars in India since September. In September, the company delivered 64 vehicles, followed by 40 in October. According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), this reflects a 37.5% month-on-month decline in sales.
Tesla currently sells only one model in India: the Model Y. Priced at ₹59.89 lakh, the Model Y offers a range of up to 500 km. According to Tesla, it was the world’s best-selling vehicle in both 2023 and 2024 and has the highest resale value of any car globally.