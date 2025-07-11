Tesla To Launch First India Showroom In Mumbai On July 15
Tesla India had leased a 4,003-square-foot showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.
Tesla will formally enter the Indian market next week by opening its first showroom in Mumbai on July 15, a move that follows years of preparation and regulatory discussions, as the electric vehicle maker begins building its presence in the world’s third-largest car market.
Tesla announced the “launch of Tesla in India through the opening of the Tesla experience centre at Bandra Kurla Complex,” referring to one of Mumbai’s major commercial business districts.
The development marks a significant step in Tesla’s gradual entry into India, where high import tariffs have been a sticking point for the carmaker. While company executives have raised concerns over duties, Tesla has moved forward with local leasing and hiring activity in recent months.
Tesla India, in a fresh social media account, shared an official update on its launch in the country. "Stay tuned - Mumbai," it posted on Instagram.
The entry also comes at a time when the United States and India are preparing to hold sector-specific talks under a broader trade framework. A deal could address tariff-related concerns that have delayed investment decisions by several global automakers, including Tesla.
The company’s India plans gathered momentum earlier this year. On Feb. 19, NDTV Profit reported that Tesla could launch the Model Y in India in the second half of 2025. No official price points have been confirmed. However, market observers have suggested that models priced above Rs 50 lakh could compete with German automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW, while those between Rs 25–35 lakh could overlap with offerings from Tata Motors and Mahindra.
Leases Space In Premium Commercial Hub
According to property registration documents sourced from CRE Matrix, Tesla has leased a 4,003-square-foot showroom in the Maker Maxity complex in Bandra Kurla Complex. The space was leased by Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt., which is registered with an office at Panchsheel Business Park in Viman Nagar, Pune. The licensor of the property is Univco Properties LLP.
The documents show that Tesla has deposited Rs 2.11 crore as a security and agreed to pay Rs 35.26 lakh as monthly rent. The lease agreement, valid for five years, includes a 5% annual escalation in rent.
Watch: Tesla Showroom Launch Prep Underway
Tariff Concerns Remain Unresolved
In Tesla’s April earnings call, investor relations head Travis Axelrod said India remains an important market but described the current tariff structure as a challenge. Imported vehicles are subject to a 70% customs duty and a 30% luxury tax, he said, leading to significantly higher prices for customers.
“That creates a lot of anxiety,” Axelrod said during the call. “People feel they are paying too much for the car. And by the way, we’re not getting the money. The local government is getting the money.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously raised similar issues around India’s tariff regime. Despite that, the company has moved ahead with a phased rollout, beginning with a single experience centre in Mumbai and plans for further expansion in major metros.