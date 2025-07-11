Tesla To Launch First India Showroom In Mumbai On July 15

Tesla will formally enter the Indian market next week by opening its first showroom in Mumbai on July 15, a move that follows years of preparation and regulatory discussions, as the electric vehicle maker begins building its presence in the world’s third-largest car market.

Tesla announced the “launch of Tesla in India through the opening of the Tesla experience centre at Bandra Kurla Complex,” referring to one of Mumbai’s major commercial business districts.

The development marks a significant step in Tesla’s gradual entry into India, where high import tariffs have been a sticking point for the carmaker. While company executives have raised concerns over duties, Tesla has moved forward with local leasing and hiring activity in recent months.

Tesla India, in a fresh social media account, shared an official update on its launch in the country. "Stay tuned - Mumbai," it posted on Instagram.