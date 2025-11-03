Tesla Sued Over Claim Faulty Doors Led To Deaths In Fiery Crash

Tesla Inc. was sued over a crash in Wisconsin last November that killed all five occupants of a Model S who allegedly became trapped in a fast-moving inferno when the doors wouldn’t open, adding to scrutiny over whether a design choice by the automaker is a fatal flaw.

The suit was filed on behalf of a couple who died when the four-door sedan hit a tree and caught on fire. Jeffrey Bauer, 54, and Michelle Bauer, 55, survived the initial impact, but were unable to escape because the doors locked them inside, according to the complaint brought by their children in state court.

A nearby homeowner who called 911 said she could hear people screaming from within the vehicle, according to the lawsuit. A report by the local sheriff’s office said a cluster of bodies in the front seat suggested there may have been a struggle to escape.

“Tesla’s design choices created a highly foreseeable risk: that occupants who survived a crash would remain trapped inside a burning vehicle,” lawyers for the children said in the complaint.

The lawsuit accuses Tesla of negligence, arguing that Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker was aware of the dangers of its door handle designs and the risk of post-collision fire hazards from the EV’s lithium-ion battery pack but did nothing to address either issue.

Tesla didn’t immediately return a request for comment. The suit was filed on Friday in state court in Wisconsin.