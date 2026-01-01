Tesla Sales Outlook Darkens Despite Elon Musk's Self-Driving Euphoria

Tesla Inc. ended last year on a roll, with investors increasingly buying into Elon Musk’s ebullience about autonomous vehicles. Winning over actual car buyers was another story.

Shares in the world’s most valuable auto company soared in the second half, largely on the basis of its chief executive officer touting advances in artificial intelligence and robotics. But the progress Musk trumpeted didn’t translate to success in showrooms — the company likely sold fewer vehicles in the last six months than a year earlier, despite record deliveries in the third quarter.

On Friday, Tesla is expected to report that it delivered around 440,900 vehicles in the fourth quarter, down 11% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Tesla took the unusual step this week of publishing its own average of analyst estimates that was even more pessimistic, calling for a 15% decline.

Wall Street has grown similarly gloomy about the outlook for 2026. This time two years ago, analysts were predicting Tesla would deliver more than 3 million vehicles. That average estimate for deliveries this year has plunged to roughly 1.8 million.

“Tesla investors are focused on how the company might look five, 10, 15 years down the road, and really discounting what they see in the near term,” Garrett Nelson, an equity analyst at CFRA Research, said by phone. “The question is, can they maintain that, especially when we think headwinds are going to become more apparent in the financials?”