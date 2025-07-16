Tesla Model Y On EMI — Here Is How Much You Will Have To Cough Up Monthly

The electric vehicle maker has debuted in India with its best-selling offering, the Model Y, which comes with an on-road price of Rs 61 lakh in Mumbai, according to the price catalogue on Tesla’s website.

The car is available in six colours—stealth grey, pearl white, diamond black, glacier blue, quick silver, and ultra red. Customers should note that the price may vary depending on the colour.

Customers can apply for the EMI option with 9% interest rate and a down payment of Rs 6.91 lakh.

The price for Stealth Grey car, price of rear-wheel drive in Mumbai is at Rs 59.89 lakh. While, the long-range rear-wheel drive is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh.