Tesla Model Y On EMI — Here Is How Much You Will Have To Cough Up Monthly
The customers can apply for the EMI option with 9% interest rate and a down payment of Rs 6.91 lakh.
Tesla Inc. has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of its first store in Mumbai on Wednesday. Tesla's first India offering, Model Y, is priced around Rs 60 lakhs and to lure buyers, the Elon Musk-owned EV giant is offering 'easy' payment options via Equated Monthly Instalments or EMIs.
In other words, one can now hit the Mumbai roads in a brand-new Tesla by opting for an EMI plan, lightening the wallet one month at a time.
Tesla Model Y: Quick Check
The electric vehicle maker has debuted in India with its best-selling offering, the Model Y, which comes with an on-road price of Rs 61 lakh in Mumbai, according to the price catalogue on Tesla’s website.
The car is available in six colours—stealth grey, pearl white, diamond black, glacier blue, quick silver, and ultra red. Customers should note that the price may vary depending on the colour.
Customers can apply for the EMI option with 9% interest rate and a down payment of Rs 6.91 lakh.
The price for Stealth Grey car, price of rear-wheel drive in Mumbai is at Rs 59.89 lakh. While, the long-range rear-wheel drive is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh.
The EMI for one year for rear-wheel drive is at Rs 4.80 lakh per month, while long-range rear-wheel drive at Rs 5.44 lakh per month. For 2 years the EMI for rear wheel drive is around Rs 2.51 lakh per month and Rs 2.84 lakh per month.
3 years EMI is priced at Rs 1.74 lakh per month for rear wheel drive, while long range rear wheel drive is ranges at Rs 1.97 lakh. The EMI for 4 year for rear-wheel drive is at Rs 1.36 lakh per month, while long range rear-wheel drive at Rs 1.54 lakh per month. For 5 years, the EMI for rear-wheel drive is at Rs 1.14 lakh per month, while long range rear-wheel drive at Rs 1.29 lakh per month.
The car loan offer is from Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited, a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, loan disbursement will be subject to complete documentation and credit approval at sole discretion of Kotak Mahindra Prime.
The car deliveries to begin in the third quarter of 2025. 500 km range variant will be delivered in Q3, while 622 km variant will be delivered in Q4. Initial roll‑out in Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurgaon.