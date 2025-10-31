Business NewsAutoTesla Hiring In India: Vacancies Open For 34 Job Positions — Check Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla Hiring In India: Vacancies Open For 34 Job Positions — Check Details

The departments of Engineering & IT and Sales & Customer Support each have listed nine vacancies.

31 Oct 2025, 09:19 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Tesla has 34 active job openings listed on its official recruitment portal. (File Photo)</p></div>
Tesla has 34 active job openings listed on its official recruitment portal. (File Photo)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Tesla Inc., a US-based electric car company led by billionaire Elon Musk, has posted job vacancies for various positions in Mumbai, Pune, and New Delhi, including a vehicle operator role to develop the autopilot mode in India.

Presently, Tesla has 34 active job openings listed on its official recruitment portal. This hiring spree, detailed at hire-r1.mokahr.com, cuts across eight different departments such as supply chain, AI and engineering, charging, sales and operations.

The company entered the world's third largest auto market this year, introducing its 'Model Y' in two variants. It has sought to expand presence in India where demand for EVs is expected to soar in the coming years on the back of government support.

The departments of Engineering & IT and Sales & Customer Support each have listed nine vacancies. The Vehicle Service department has seven vacancies.

Tesla is hiring four individuals for its Supply Chain team. Furthermore, two specialised roles are open in AI & Robotics. Finally, one role each in Charging, Operations & Business Support and People (Human Resources) is listed.

ALSO READ

Musk May Leave If $1 Trillion Pay Plan Gets Rejected, Tesla Chair Warns
Opinion
Musk May Leave If $1 Trillion Pay Plan Gets Rejected, Tesla Chair Warns
Read More

Tesla Job Listings

Every vacancies has a complete job description listed to it. According to Tesla's Careers website, the newly listed roles include:

Supply Chain

  1. Supplier Industrialisation Engineer – Electronics

  2. Global Supply Manager, International Logistics

  3. Assistant Trade Manager/ Trade Manager

  4. Supplier Industrialisation Engineer – Battery Material Manufacturing

Engineering and IT

  1. Application Product Engineer

  2. Application Support Analyst

  3. Desktop Support Technician

  4. Senior Software Engineer - Firebolt

  5. Frontend Software Engineer

  6. Site Reliability Engineer

  7. Software Engineer - IT Application

  8. Application Support Engineer

  9. SailPoint Developer and Operations Specialist

Sales & Customer Support

  1. Delivery Advisor - Mumbai

  2. Consumer Engagement Specialist - Delhi

  3. Inside Sales Advisor

  4. Customer Support Specialist

  5. Store Manager - Delhi

  6. Tesla Advisor - Delhi

  7. Tesla Advisor - Mumbai

  8. Store Manager - Mumbai

  9. Regional Sales Manager/ Sales General Manager

AI & Robotics

  1. Vehicle Operator, Autopilot (Delhi)

  2. Vehicle Operator, Autopilot (Mumbai)

Vehicle Service

  1. Service Advisor - Delhi

  2. Service Advisor - Mumbai

  3. Parts Advisor - Delhi

  4. Parts Advisor - Mumbai

  5. Service Manager - Mumbai

  6. Vehicle Technician - Mumbai/ Delhi

  7. Service Manager - Delhi

Operations and Business Support

  1. Delivery Operations Program Manager - Mumbai/ Delhi

Charging

  1. Field Service Technician - Charging & Energy

People

  1. Senior HR Partner/ HR Manager

Application Process For Tesla

Here's how a typical hiring application process progresses for Tesla

1. Application: Potential candidates submit their applications through Tesla's careers website or other job portals.

2. Hiring: Tesla's hiring process involves multiple rounds of interviews and assessments to identify top talent.

3. Interview: Candidates undergo interviews with Tesla teams, focusing on technical skills, problem-solving, and alignment with the company's mission.

4. Assessment: Candidates participate in practical assessments or case studies to demonstrate their skills and fit for the role.

ALSO READ

Musk May Leave If $1 Trillion Pay Plan Gets Rejected, Tesla Chair Warns
Opinion
Musk May Leave If $1 Trillion Pay Plan Gets Rejected, Tesla Chair Warns
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT