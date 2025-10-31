Tesla Hiring In India: Vacancies Open For 34 Job Positions — Check Details

Tesla Inc., a US-based electric car company led by billionaire Elon Musk, has posted job vacancies for various positions in Mumbai, Pune, and New Delhi, including a vehicle operator role to develop the autopilot mode in India.

Presently, Tesla has 34 active job openings listed on its official recruitment portal. This hiring spree, detailed at hire-r1.mokahr.com, cuts across eight different departments such as supply chain, AI and engineering, charging, sales and operations.

The company entered the world's third largest auto market this year, introducing its 'Model Y' in two variants. It has sought to expand presence in India where demand for EVs is expected to soar in the coming years on the back of government support.