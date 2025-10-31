Tesla Hiring In India: Vacancies Open For 34 Job Positions — Check Details
The departments of Engineering & IT and Sales & Customer Support each have listed nine vacancies.
Tesla Inc., a US-based electric car company led by billionaire Elon Musk, has posted job vacancies for various positions in Mumbai, Pune, and New Delhi, including a vehicle operator role to develop the autopilot mode in India.
Presently, Tesla has 34 active job openings listed on its official recruitment portal. This hiring spree, detailed at hire-r1.mokahr.com, cuts across eight different departments such as supply chain, AI and engineering, charging, sales and operations.
The company entered the world's third largest auto market this year, introducing its 'Model Y' in two variants. It has sought to expand presence in India where demand for EVs is expected to soar in the coming years on the back of government support.
The departments of Engineering & IT and Sales & Customer Support each have listed nine vacancies. The Vehicle Service department has seven vacancies.
Tesla is hiring four individuals for its Supply Chain team. Furthermore, two specialised roles are open in AI & Robotics. Finally, one role each in Charging, Operations & Business Support and People (Human Resources) is listed.
Tesla Job Listings
Every vacancies has a complete job description listed to it. According to Tesla's Careers website, the newly listed roles include:
Supply Chain
Supplier Industrialisation Engineer – Electronics
Global Supply Manager, International Logistics
Assistant Trade Manager/ Trade Manager
Supplier Industrialisation Engineer – Battery Material Manufacturing
Engineering and IT
Application Product Engineer
Application Support Analyst
Desktop Support Technician
Senior Software Engineer - Firebolt
Frontend Software Engineer
Site Reliability Engineer
Software Engineer - IT Application
Application Support Engineer
SailPoint Developer and Operations Specialist
Sales & Customer Support
Delivery Advisor - Mumbai
Consumer Engagement Specialist - Delhi
Inside Sales Advisor
Customer Support Specialist
Store Manager - Delhi
Tesla Advisor - Delhi
Tesla Advisor - Mumbai
Store Manager - Mumbai
Regional Sales Manager/ Sales General Manager
AI & Robotics
Vehicle Operator, Autopilot (Delhi)
Vehicle Operator, Autopilot (Mumbai)
Vehicle Service
Service Advisor - Delhi
Service Advisor - Mumbai
Parts Advisor - Delhi
Parts Advisor - Mumbai
Service Manager - Mumbai
Vehicle Technician - Mumbai/ Delhi
Service Manager - Delhi
Operations and Business Support
Delivery Operations Program Manager - Mumbai/ Delhi
Charging
Field Service Technician - Charging & Energy
People
Senior HR Partner/ HR Manager
Application Process For Tesla
Here's how a typical hiring application process progresses for Tesla
1. Application: Potential candidates submit their applications through Tesla's careers website or other job portals.
2. Hiring: Tesla's hiring process involves multiple rounds of interviews and assessments to identify top talent.
3. Interview: Candidates undergo interviews with Tesla teams, focusing on technical skills, problem-solving, and alignment with the company's mission.
4. Assessment: Candidates participate in practical assessments or case studies to demonstrate their skills and fit for the role.