Tesla Failed To Stop Autopilot Misuse, Safety Expert Testifies

Tesla Inc. hasn’t done enough to protect against drivers misusing its Autopilot system, a safety expert testified at a trial over a 2019 fatal collision.

Mary “Missy” Cummings, an engineering professor at George Mason University, told jurors in Miami federal court that the Tesla owner’s manual, which contains critical warnings about how the system works, is difficult for drivers to access.

She also said that prior to the crash, the company was having problems with drivers ignoring computer-generated warnings and had not embraced so-called geo-fencing already in use by other car makers to block drivers from activating driver-assistance functions on roads they’re not designed for.

“Do you have any opinion as to why Tesla chose not to geofence its tech in 2019 and create a safe operational domain when other manufacturers were?” Cummings was asked by a lawyer for the plaintiffs, Brett Schreiber.

“I believe they were using that as a way to sell more cars,” said Cummings, who previously served as a senior adviser at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A Tesla representative declined to comment on Cummings’ testimony. She is expected to return to the witness stand Thursday when lawyers for Tesla will have a chance to question her.

The trial, which began Monday and is expected to take three weeks, is among the first to test Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s claims that his cars are the safest ever made. It comes at a critical juncture for Tesla, which is making a big push to roll out a robotaxi business as the company stakes its future in part on autonomous driving.