Elon Musk Confirms Cybercab Production, Promises 2026 Will Be 'Epic'

Elon Musk has promised that 2026 is going to be “epic” for Tesla consumers. The billionaire reshared a video highlighting the EV company’s achievements this year. The milestones mentioned in the clip include Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) trial V14, the start of Cybercab production and the introduction of the robotaxi in Austin and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The video promised that the next year was going to bring in even more milestones, a message that Elon Musk also reiterated. “Great work by the Tesla team in 2025 and 2026 will be epic,” Musk wrote on X, the social media platform he owns.