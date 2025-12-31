Elon Musk Confirms Cybercab Production, Promises 2026 Will Be 'Epic'
The highlights shared in Tesla’s video include the start of Cybercab production and the rollout of the robotaxi in parts of the US.
Elon Musk has promised that 2026 is going to be “epic” for Tesla consumers. The billionaire reshared a video highlighting the EV company’s achievements this year. The milestones mentioned in the clip include Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) trial V14, the start of Cybercab production and the introduction of the robotaxi in Austin and the San Francisco Bay Area.
The video promised that the next year was going to bring in even more milestones, a message that Elon Musk also reiterated. “Great work by the Tesla team in 2025 and 2026 will be epic,” Musk wrote on X, the social media platform he owns.
Elon Musk Hails Tesla’s 2025 Recap
The 2025 recap video was first dropped by the official handle of Tesla. It shows the company’s milestones in electric vehicles, robotics and other fields. A voiceover highlights the company’s focus on sustainable energy and its aim to achieve “sustainable abundance.” The initiatives mentioned by the EV firm include the FSDv14 trials, progress in Optimus robots, the first autonomous car delivery in the world and even the opening of a Tesla diner in Hollywood, L.A.
Tesla 2025 recap— Tesla (@Tesla) December 30, 2025
See yâall in 2026 â the best is yet to come ð pic.twitter.com/9j1IpMNfuV
The post pointed out that Tesla’s Model Y is the “best-selling vehicle globally (again)”. It also mentioned the Megablock, a 20MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) unveiled in September. The company’s Supercharger network for electric vehicles grew by 18 per cent this year. Tesla installed over a million Powerwalls, their rechargeable home battery system.
In another notable mention, the Cybertruck became the first EV truck to get the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) Top Safety Pick. The vehicle also received the NHTSA 5-star safety rating.
The post stated that the largest number of American-made cars were still the S3XY and also mentioned Tesla’s Q3 performance.
Tesla’s Q3 report
The firm reported a 12 per cent jump in third-quarter revenue after two consecutive periods of decline. Total revenue increased to $28.1 billion from 25.18 billion a year earlier. However, CNBC reported that earnings missed analyst estimates. Tesla’s Q3 report came amid a continuing sales slump in Europe, driven partly by competition from EV makers like BYD and partly due to consumer backlash against Musk and his political rhetoric.
What’s Next For Tesla?
The confirmation of Cybercab production indicates that the product may hit the market in the coming months. Musk still needs regulatory permits for the vehicles to operate. As per Yahoo Finance, the Tesla chief has said that he believes 80 per cent of the company’s revenue could come from Optimus in the future. It also hopes to get regulatory approvals for supervised FSD in Europe as early as February 2026. The company is also expected to expand its rollout of robotaxis.
All in all, Tesla is aiming to charge ahead into 2026 with several projects lined up.