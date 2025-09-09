Tata Nexon Price After GST Cut: Save Up To Rs 1.55 Lakh On Tata Motors Cars And SUVs

Tata Motors has announced a significant reduction in its car prices across models, passing on the benefits of the recent GST rate cuts to consumers. The reduced rates will come into effect from Sept. 22, the same day the revised GST rates are scheduled to be implemented.

The price of the Tata Nexon will see a significant reduction of up to Rs 1.55 lakh with the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.

Last week, the GST Council approved a simplified two-tier tax structure for a wide range of goods across sectors, retaining only 5% and 18% slabs. The GST rate on small cars was reduced to 18% from 28%.

However, the revised tax rates apply solely to vehicles powered by internal combustion engines (ICE). Electric vehicles (EVs) continue to attract the unchanged GST rate of 5%.

"From 22nd Sept, Tata Motors cars & SUVs come home with up to ₹1.55 Lakh savings," Tata Motors said in a post on X.