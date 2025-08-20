Tata Motors To Re-Enter South African Passenger Vehicle Market

Business NewsAutoTata Motors To Re-Enter South African Passenger Vehicle Market
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will operate through a nationwide network of 40 dealerships, with a plan to expand to 60 by 2026,

20 Aug 2025, 09:28 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>This re-entry is supported by an alliance with Motus Holdings, a notable South African automotive group.&nbsp;(Photo: Company Website)</p></div>
Tata Motors on Wednesday announced that it would be re-entering the South African passenger vehicle market sector.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, a subsidiary of the India-headquartered automobile major, has launched four models — Harrier, Curvv, Punch, and Tiago — in South Africa. This re-entry is supported by an alliance with Motus Holdings, a notable South African automotive group, according to a statement from the firm.

"Our return to South Africa marks a significant milestone in Tata Motors' global journey," TMPV Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said.

With Motus as the preferred partner, the company is confident in delivering a superior ownership experience that resonates with South African consumers and contributes meaningfully to the local economy, he added.

TMPV will operate through a nationwide network of 40 dealerships, with a plan to expand to 60 by 2026, to maintain broad accessibility and robust customer support across South Africa.

(With PTI inputs)

