Tata Motors To Re-Enter South African Passenger Vehicle Market
Tata Motors on Wednesday announced that it would be re-entering the South African passenger vehicle market sector.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, a subsidiary of the India-headquartered automobile major, has launched four models — Harrier, Curvv, Punch, and Tiago — in South Africa. This re-entry is supported by an alliance with Motus Holdings, a notable South African automotive group, according to a statement from the firm.
"Our return to South Africa marks a significant milestone in Tata Motors' global journey," TMPV Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said.
With Motus as the preferred partner, the company is confident in delivering a superior ownership experience that resonates with South African consumers and contributes meaningfully to the local economy, he added.
TMPV will operate through a nationwide network of 40 dealerships, with a plan to expand to 60 by 2026, to maintain broad accessibility and robust customer support across South Africa.
(With PTI inputs)