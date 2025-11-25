Tata Motors Sees Entry-Level EVs Matching Petrol Car Prices By 2030

India’s electric vehicle market is poised for rapid growth as new players enter and falling technology costs make battery-powered cars more affordable, said a top executive at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

Electric models now account for more than 5% of new sales in India, up from 2.5% a year earlier, Chief Executive Officer Shailesh Chandra told Bloomberg News. He expects the company — the country’s largest EV maker — to get nearly a third of its sales from EVs by 2030, reiterating a target from last year.

India, one of the few growth hotspots for EVs as China and Europe slow down, is drawing global investment and competitive offerings that could push down costs faster.

The arrival of Tesla Inc. and Vietnam’s Vinfast Auto Ltd. this year, alongside Chinese and homegrown rivals, signals a turning point for the country’s auto industry, with products spanning affordable to luxury EVs. Tata Motors, parent of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, straddles both ends of that spectrum.

Competition is already eroding Tata’s dominance. In the first eight months of this year, Tata’s EV market share fell to 35% from 59% a year ago, while JSW MG Motor India Pvt. now makes up 30% versus 25% last year, BloombergNEF wrote in an Oct. 3 report. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. cornered 22.6% as of August, the report added.

“It’s a good thing because that is what is creating excitement in the market,” Chandra said in an interview at the launch of Tata’s new Sierra SUV on Tuesday. “A set of competitive products from multiple brands builds confidence in the category.”

Cost Curve

Chandra said EV costs will fall as automakers integrate key components beyond lithium-ion cells. Power and control systems that once required multiple parts are now being merged into compact modules, reducing manufacturing complexity and boosting efficiency.