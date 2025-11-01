Tata Motors PV Ltd Achieves Record Sales in October 2025: 61,295 Units Sold, 27% YoY Growth
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (formerly known as Tata Motors Ltd.) on Saturday reported its sales in the domestic and international market for the month of October 2025.
"The sales stood at 61,295 units, compared to 48,423 units during October 2024," said a statement from the company.
Tata Motors Highlights For October 2025:
The following are the highlights for the festive month of October 2025:
Record-breaking monthly wholesales (for the second consecutive month): 61,295 units, delivering an impressive +27% YoY growth
SUVs lead the charge: 47,000+ units sold, achieving the highest-ever 77% share in monthly sales
All-time high EV wholesales: 9,286 units, surging +73% YoY, powered by strong customer preference for our expanding EV portfolio
Unprecedented festive momentum: Robust retail demand drives record-breaking monthly registrations
Nexon demand surge: Exceptional 50% YoY volume growth as the popularity of its multi-powertrain offerings continues to soar
New high for Harrier & Safari: 7,000 units sold, driven by Adventure X excitement and strong Harrier.ev traction.
Tata Motors recorded monthly bookings hit an all-time peak, reflecting strong customer preference for our wide-ranging models and choice of powertrain options.
YoY Comparison of Business Units/Segments
PV Domestic (includes Electric Vehicles or EV): Sales rose from 48,131 units in Oct 2024 to 61,134 units in Oct 2025, a strong growth of 27.0%.
PV IB: Sales fell significantly from 292 units to 161 units, a decline of 44.9%.
PV Total (including EV): Combined sales of domestic and international passenger vehicles increased from 48,423 units to 61,295 units, growing 26.6%.
EV IB + Domestic: Sales of electric vehicles across domestic and international segments surged from 5,355 units to 9,286 units, a sharp increase of 73.4%.
The figures include sales from Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, a subsidiary focused on electric vehicles.
Tata Motors Navratri To Diwali Sales
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. delivered over 1 lakh vehicles in 30 days from Navratri to Diwali, a growth of 33% over the same period last year. The deliveries were led by SUVs with electric vehicles also showing strong traction, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Managing Director and CEO Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.
Chandra stated that their SUVs led by Nexon registered over 38,000 retails which is a 73% growth, while the Punch clocked 32,000 units, growing 29% year-on-year. The company's EV portfolio also showed strong traction, with over 10,000 EVs retailed during this period, marking a 37% growth.