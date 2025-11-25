Tata Motors Launches Sierra: Check SUV’s Price, Features, Variants and More

The Tata Sierra is officially back! The company has relaunched the iconic model from the dawn of the century, but with a modern touch. Tata Motors are calling it the 'rebirth of a legend'.

Sierra was initially unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Expo, and after several design teasers, the company has finally launched the SUV, which takes inspiration from the 90s and sports a retro-inspired design, akin to the older Sierra model.