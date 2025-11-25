Tata Motors Launches Sierra: Check SUV’s Price, Features, Variants and More
The Tata Sierra launches with multiple Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) options, with an electric version to follow later. Tata has offered both petrol and diesel options for the car.
The Tata Sierra is officially back! The company has relaunched the iconic model from the dawn of the century, but with a modern touch. Tata Motors are calling it the 'rebirth of a legend'.
Sierra was initially unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Expo, and after several design teasers, the company has finally launched the SUV, which takes inspiration from the 90s and sports a retro-inspired design, akin to the older Sierra model.
Tata Sierra: Price And Variants
The Tata Sierra launches with multiple Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) options, with an electric version to follow later. Tata has offered both petrol and diesel options for the car.
The vehicle is available in six colour variants, including the likes of Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Munnar Mist, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Andaman Adventure.
Tata Sierra: Powertrain And Performance
The Sierra will be powered by the new 1.5 litre TGDi Hyperion turbo-petrol engine, with an expected power and torque of 170 PS and 280 nm.
Two more engines in 1.5 litre TGDi NA engine and 1.5 litre Kryo.Jet diesel engine models are also available.
The SUV is expected to be offered with both a 6-speed Manual and a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).
On the powertrain front, the Tata Sierra will be a front-wheel drive while the electric model will be built on Tata's acti.ev platform and may share battery and dual-motor AWD configuration options with the Harrier EV.
Technology And Features
"Premiumisation is the heart of the Sierra experience," Tata Motors PV's MD & CEO Shailesh Chandra said at the launch event.
While the Tata Sierra plays on nostalgia, its cabin embraces a new design philosophy, focusing on heavy, lounge-like experience.
For one, there is a panoramic sunroof available, which echoes the original Sierra's glasshouse design. This is coupled with powered and ventilated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control.
On the safety front, Tata Sierra comes with six airbags, seatbelt anchor pre-tensioners and Isofix tethers for child safety. In a first, Tata Motors has done a real-life simulation of a Sierra colliding with another Sierra.
Tata Motors calls Sierra 'beyond 5 star' safety compliant.
First-time Tata features like extendable sun visors and auxiliary tail lamps have also been added. The car also features India's slimmest taillamps, the company said.
The SUV also comes with Dolby Atmos sound system and inbuilt 5G connectivity - first for any ICE car in India.
This copy will be updated shortly.