Suzuki Is Becoming A Top Japan Importer With Made-In-India Cars

Suzuki Motor Corp. beat out Mercedes-Benz Group AG to become Japan’s top car importer in June, thanks to the Jimny Nomad and another popular small SUV assembled in India.

The Japanese carmaker brought 4,780 vehicles into Japan last month, up a dramatic 230-fold from a year earlier, overtaking Germany’s Mercedes-Benz, according to data from the Japan Automobile Importers Association on Friday. Suzuki also clinched the top stop in April.

Although Honda Motor Co. is also known as a longtime importer of its own cars into Japan, Suzuki’s feat is notable because it’s one of the smaller manufacturers in terms of total global output, well behind market leader Toyota Motor Corp. Automobile imports have become a hot topic again with US President Donald Trump deploying the threat of tariffs to pressure Japan to import more cars made in American.

“Japanese consumers don’t particularly care whether vehicles are produced in Thailand, India or Japan if they want a particular car,” said Takeshi Miyao, an analyst at automotive consultancy Carnorama. He argues that General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and other US American carmakers aren’t able to gain traction in Japan because they don’t offer products such as smaller kei cars that appeal to local buyers.