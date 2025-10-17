Skoda Octavia RS Returns To India At Rs 49.99 Lakh; All Units Sold Out In 20 Minutes

Skoda Auto India has brought back its much-loved performance sedan, the Octavia RS, to the Indian market — and it has already set the tarmac alight. Priced at Rs 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the limited-edition model was snapped up within 20 minutes of pre-bookings opening on Oct. 6 underscoring its cult following among enthusiasts. Customer deliveries will commence from Nov. 6.

Skoda is importing just 100 units of the Octavia RS in 2025 under GSR 870, which allows up to 2,500 fully built vehicles annually with UK or Japan homologation. The version for India is a UK-spec model built at the company’s plant in the Czech Republic.

The launch comes as Skoda Auto celebrates 25 years in India, marking the return of a model revered for its blend of practicality and performance. The new Octavia RS continues that legacy with a sharper design, advanced technology, and a focus on driver engagement.