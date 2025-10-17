Skoda Octavia RS Returns To India At Rs 49.99 Lakh; All Units Sold Out In 20 Minutes
Skoda Auto India has brought back its much-loved performance sedan, the Octavia RS, to the Indian market — and it has already set the tarmac alight. Priced at Rs 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the limited-edition model was snapped up within 20 minutes of pre-bookings opening on Oct. 6 underscoring its cult following among enthusiasts. Customer deliveries will commence from Nov. 6.
Skoda is importing just 100 units of the Octavia RS in 2025 under GSR 870, which allows up to 2,500 fully built vehicles annually with UK or Japan homologation. The version for India is a UK-spec model built at the company’s plant in the Czech Republic.
The launch comes as Skoda Auto celebrates 25 years in India, marking the return of a model revered for its blend of practicality and performance. The new Octavia RS continues that legacy with a sharper design, advanced technology, and a focus on driver engagement.
Performance and Engineering
At its heart is a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine delivering 265PS and 370Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The sedan sprints from 0–100 km/h in 6.4 seconds and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. The setup includes sports suspension, progressive steering, and a performance-tuned chassis for superior stability and cornering precision.
Design and Dimensions
Measuring 4,709 mm long, 1,829 mm wide, and 1,457 mm tall, with a 2,677 mm wheelbase, the Octavia RS offers generous space and a 600-litre boot, expandable to 1,555 litres with the rear seats folded. The exterior styling features full LED matrix headlamps, LED taillights with dynamic indicators, and 19-inch Elias anthracite alloy wheels. Buyers can choose from five colours — Mamba Green, Candy White, Race Blue, Magic Black and Velvet Red.
Interior and Features
Inside, the cabin showcases Suedia/leather upholstery with red contrast stitching, sports front seats with electric adjust, memory, heating and massage functions, and a digital virtual cockpit. The 13-inch infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with a Canton 675W 11-speaker sound system featuring a subwoofer. Ambient lighting and premium trim elements further elevate the sporty, tech-forward interior.
Safety and Ownership
On the safety front, the Octavia RS is equipped with 10 airbags, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane assist, intelligent park assist, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a head-up display.
The car comes with a 4-year/1 lakh km warranty and 4-year complimentary roadside assistance, ensuring peace of mind for owners.