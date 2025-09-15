SIAM August Data: Passenger Vehicle Sales At 3.22 Lakh Units, Two-Wheeler Sales Rise 7.1%

India's domestic passenger vehicle sales de-grew by 8.8% to 3.22 lakh units in August 2025, compared to corresponding month last year, primarily due to recalibration of dispatches by Passenger vehicle manufacturers.

Two-wheeler dispatches rose 7.1%, as compared with 18.34 lakh units in the year-ago period, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

(This is a developing story)