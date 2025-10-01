September Auto Sales 2025 Live: Bajaj Auto Commercial Vehicle Sales Up 15%

Business NewsAutoSeptember Auto Sales 2025 Live: Bajaj Auto Commercial Vehicle Sales Up 15%
All major auto companies will declare their sales data for last month. Catch all live updates here.

01 Oct 2025, 09:24 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mapping auto sales data for September 2025.&nbsp;(Photo source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Mapping auto sales data for September 2025. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Welcome to the live coverage of September auto sales data from companies. Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Hyundai, Mahindra and Mahindra are some of the major companies set to declare their sales data for last month.
Auto Sales Live Updates: Escorts Kubota Tractor Sales Up 47.6%

Escorts Kubota Sales Key Highlights (YoY)

  • Tractor Exports up 17.5% at 464 units.

  • Domestic Tractor sales up 48.5% at 17,803 units.

  • Total Tractor sales up 47.6% at 18,267 units.

  • Tractor sales at 18,267 units versus NDTV Profit estimate of 13,800 units.


Auto Sales Live Updates: Bajaj Auto Total Sales Up 9%

Bajaj Auto Sales Key Highlights (YoY)

  • Total Sales up 9% at 5.1 Lakh

  • 2-Wheeler Sales up 8% at 4.3 Lakh

  • Domestic Sales up 4% at 3.25 Lakh

  • Exports up 18% at 1.85 Lakh

  • Total CV Sales up 15% at 79,650 Lakh


Auto Sales Live Updates: SML Isuzu Total Sales Down 10%

SML Isuzu Sales Key Highlights (YoY)

  • Total Sales down 10% at 950 Units

  • PV Sales down 10% at 580 Units

  • Cargo Sales down 9% at 370 Units

Exchange Filing


Auto Sales Live Updates: Companies Likely To Report Strong Numbers

Following the implementation of GST Rate cut on Sept. 22, reducing GST on vehicles from 28% to 18% and Shradha period (Sept. 6 to Sept. 21) coming to an end, buyers have returned to showrooms. Auto companies are optimistic about festive sale and will likely report a good set of numbers even for September.


Auto Sales Live Updates: Multiple Companies To Soon Report Numbers

Auto companies including Bajaj Auto Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., TVS Motor Company Ltd. among other companies will report their September auto sales data on Wednesday.

