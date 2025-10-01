September Auto Sales 2025 Live: Bajaj Auto Commercial Vehicle Sales Up 15%
All major auto companies will declare their sales data for last month. Catch all live updates here.
Auto Sales Live Updates: Escorts Kubota Tractor Sales Up 47.6%
Escorts Kubota Sales Key Highlights (YoY)
Tractor Exports up 17.5% at 464 units.
Domestic Tractor sales up 48.5% at 17,803 units.
Total Tractor sales up 47.6% at 18,267 units.
Tractor sales at 18,267 units versus NDTV Profit estimate of 13,800 units.
Auto Sales Live Updates: Bajaj Auto Total Sales Up 9%
Bajaj Auto Sales Key Highlights (YoY)
Total Sales up 9% at 5.1 Lakh
2-Wheeler Sales up 8% at 4.3 Lakh
Domestic Sales up 4% at 3.25 Lakh
Exports up 18% at 1.85 Lakh
Total CV Sales up 15% at 79,650 Lakh
Auto Sales Live Updates: SML Isuzu Total Sales Down 10%
SML Isuzu Sales Key Highlights (YoY)
Total Sales down 10% at 950 Units
PV Sales down 10% at 580 Units
Cargo Sales down 9% at 370 Units
Auto Sales Live Updates: Companies Likely To Report Strong Numbers
Following the implementation of GST Rate cut on Sept. 22, reducing GST on vehicles from 28% to 18% and Shradha period (Sept. 6 to Sept. 21) coming to an end, buyers have returned to showrooms. Auto companies are optimistic about festive sale and will likely report a good set of numbers even for September.
Auto Sales Live Updates: Multiple Companies To Soon Report Numbers
Auto companies including Bajaj Auto Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., TVS Motor Company Ltd. among other companies will report their September auto sales data on Wednesday.