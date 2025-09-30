Sept Auto Sales Preview: GST 2.0 Drives Bumper Month! Eicher, TVS, Tata Motors To Lead Growth

The month of Sept. has brought a lot of cheer for both investors as well as buyers of automobiles as the GST rate cuts effective Sept. 22, 2025 have reduced GST on vehicles from 28% to 18%. There were concerns of effectively no sales until Sept. 21, 2025, prompted by Shradha period (Sept. 6 to Sept. 21) as well as buyers awaiting the GST rate cuts.

But since then, lot of buyers were on the sidelines earlier have gone ahead with their purchase. The additional kicker of purchase during the auspicious festive period of Navratri is boosting sales further. According to estimates, Eicher Motors will be the undisputed winner this month while TVS and Tata Motors will be the other key winners.