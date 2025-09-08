Samvardhana Motherson’s Vision 2030: Will The Next Five-Year Plan Beat The Last One?

1.The management plans a Gross Revenue target of $108 billion by FY30. In comparison, the company reported $25.7bn in gross revenue in FY25 implying a 33% CAGR. It is looking for a notable portion up to 75% of incremental revenue is likely to come from acquisitions.

2.The second key aspect is that the company aims to deliver 40% consolidated Return of Capital Employed versus 18% in FY25. This has been a focal point as it was targeted even in previous cycles. But, due to consistent acquisitions, it has not been able to achieve it since 2005.

3.The third key takeaway from the company’s five-year plans is to maintain a dividend payout ratio of up to 40%. In the previous five-year cycle, the company had achieved a dividend payout ratio of 29%.

4.Over past five decades, SAMIL progressed from a component manufacturing to integrated assemblies. The next target is a full vehicle assembly by 2030. The company started as a tier-3 supplier of components in the 1980s.

Since then, there has been a steady progress to become a tier-1 supplier for products and eventually, of systems by 2011. It is now targeting to be a ‘Full Car Assembly’ from an integrated assembly player currently by 2030.

5.The Non-Auto Segment is the other key target for the company in the 5-year plan. Non-auto revenues at Rs. 5,800 crore in FY25, contributed 5% of total revenues. This was mainly led by Aerospace, Logistics, Health & Medical, and IT accounting for 55% of this segment.

For Consumer Electronics, their mega Chennai plant is likely to be commissioned by mid-CY26. SAMIL also hinted at possibility of value unlocking through a separate listing of the new business as it scales.