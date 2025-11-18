Running Old Vehicles To Get Costlier As Fitness Fees Jump Tenfold

The central government on Tuesday has introduced a sharp increase in vehicle fitness-test fees, raising charges by as much as ten times under amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. The new fee structure applies nationwide and is effective immediately.

A key change is the shift in the age threshold for higher fitness fees—from 15 years to 10 years. The government has also created three distinct age categories for vehicles: 10–15 years, 15–20 years, and more than 20 years. Fees rise progressively with each category, replacing the earlier flat-rate structure that primarily applied to vehicles over 15 years old.

The steepest increases fall on heavy commercial vehicles. A truck or bus older than 20 years will now be charged Rs 25,000 for its fitness test, compared with Rs 2,500 earlier. Medium commercial vehicles in the same age bracket will pay Rs 20,000, up from Rs 1,800.

Charges for light motor vehicles over 20 years old have been raised to Rs 15,000, while three-wheelers in the same category will now pay Rs 7,000. For two-wheelers more than 20 years old, the fee has risen over threefold—from Rs 600 to Rs 2,000.

Even vehicles under 15 years of age will see higher charges. According to the revised Rule 81, motorcycles will pay Rs 400, light motor vehicles Rs 600, and medium and heavy commercial vehicles Rs 1,000 for their fitness certification.

The government says the updated structure is intended to accelerate the removal of old and unsafe vehicles from Indian roads and to strengthen the national vehicle scrappage policy. By significantly increasing the cost of maintaining older vehicles, the authorities hope to encourage owners to retire them or upgrade to newer, cleaner and safer models.

The revised fitness-test fees are now in force across the country.