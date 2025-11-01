Royal Enfield Parent Eicher Motors Clocks 13% Rise In Two-Wheeler Sales

Royal Enfield parent Eicher Motors Ltd.'s total two-wheelers sale went up by 13% year-on-year for the month of October, as per an exchange filing on Saturday.

The auto giant's two-wheeler sales for the month stood at 1.24 lakh units, largely in-line with NDTV Profit's estimate of 1.18 lakh units.

However, exports for two-wheelers went down 7% to 8,107 units on a year-on-year basis .

Sales of models with engine capacity up to 350 CC saw an increase of 14% to 1.10 lakh units from 96.83 thousand units in the year-ago period. Whereas sales for models which have more than 350 CC capacity rose 2% to 14,077 units from 13,737 in October of 2024.

As per the Royal Enfield manufacturer's press release, it noted the highest-ever festive performance, crossing a milestone of over 2.49 lakh motorcycles sold during the festive months of September and October with 26% growth over the same period last year.

Eicher Motor's Managing Director B. Govindarajan commented on the same and said that the festive season has been a special one for everyone and Royal Enfield with an overwhelming response from customers in the festive spirit. He added that the 2.49 lakh motorcycles sold during this period are a testament of riders' "unwavering" love for the brand.

"From refreshed favourites like the Hunter 350 and Meteor 350 to timeless icons like the Bullet and Classic, our motorcycles continue to inspire and bring riders closer to the joy of motorcycling", he stated.

The MD added that the company is now gearing up yo showcase new motorcycles at Eicma and that he anticipates it to be another special time post the festive boom.

"As we are now gearing up to showcase some of our exciting new motorcycles at EICMA and celebrate the spirit of riding with our community at Motoverse, it is going to be truly a special time for us".