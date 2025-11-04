Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Unveiled At EICMA 2025 — Check Details
Beneath its rugged exterior, the Himalayan 750 is believed to pack an all-new 750cc parallel-twin engine. It is possibly an upgraded version of the 650cc unit refined for stronger mid-range power.
Royal Enfield offered a rather intriguing preview of the new Himalayan 750 at EICMA 2025. The motorcycle appeared partly concealed inside a container, giving enthusiasts just enough of a glimpse to spot some notable design cues.
Set atop wooden pallets adorned with prayer flags and surrounded by visuals of the Himalayas, the display beautifully embodied the motorcycle’s adventurous soul: born for the peaks, destined for global roads. The prototype featured a parallel-twin engine.
Although the complete design is still being kept secret, certain elements stand out, such as a dual front disc setup, wire-spoked wheels with tubeless tyres, and the familiar Royal Enfield badge on the crankcase. These cues make it clear that this machine is a serious step forward in the brand’s long-standing adventure line.
Beneath its rugged exterior, the Himalayan 750 is believed to pack an all-new 750cc parallel-twin engine. It is possibly an upgraded version of the 650cc unit refined for stronger mid-range power.
Leaked images have also suggested features such as a TFT instrument cluster similar to the one on the Himalayan 450, full LED lighting, and inverted front forks. The overall riding position seems more relaxed and suited to travelling by road than the 450’s off-road-oriented stance.
Royal Enfield appears ready to enter the midweight adventure-touring segment, setting its sights on rivals like the Kawasaki Versys 650, Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Honda XL750 Transalp, Aprilia Tuareg 660, and Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE.
If it arrives in late 2026 with an expected ex-showroom price of around Rs 4.5 lakh, the Himalayan 750 could dramatically impact the competition, positioning itself as one of the most eagerly awaited motorcycles in its class.
Another model unveiled at the event is the Royal Enfield Bullet 650.
Built around a steel tubular frame, the Classic 650 Twin draws power from a 647cc parallel-twin engine delivering 46 horsepower and 52Nm of torque. Up front, it features telescopic forks, while the rear is supported by twin shock absorbers.