Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Unveiled At EICMA 2025 — Check Details

Royal Enfield offered a rather intriguing preview of the new Himalayan 750 at EICMA 2025. The motorcycle appeared partly concealed inside a container, giving enthusiasts just enough of a glimpse to spot some notable design cues.

Set atop wooden pallets adorned with prayer flags and surrounded by visuals of the Himalayas, the display beautifully embodied the motorcycle’s adventurous soul: born for the peaks, destined for global roads. The prototype featured a parallel-twin engine.

Although the complete design is still being kept secret, certain elements stand out, such as a dual front disc setup, wire-spoked wheels with tubeless tyres, and the familiar Royal Enfield badge on the crankcase. These cues make it clear that this machine is a serious step forward in the brand’s long-standing adventure line.

Beneath its rugged exterior, the Himalayan 750 is believed to pack an all-new 750cc parallel-twin engine. It is possibly an upgraded version of the 650cc unit refined for stronger mid-range power.

Leaked images have also suggested features such as a TFT instrument cluster similar to the one on the Himalayan 450, full LED lighting, and inverted front forks. The overall riding position seems more relaxed and suited to travelling by road than the 450’s off-road-oriented stance.