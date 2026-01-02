Rolls-Royce Revs Up Custom Cars For Super Rich As EV Demand Drops

When Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd. launched the Spectre in late 2023, the British automaker’s ultra-wealthy customers jumped at the chance to buy the brand’s first electric vehicle that offered a silent ride over the noise of a V12 engine.

Two years on, early enthusiasm has waned for the $420,000 model which can reach 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds, and sales have slumped, suggesting even billionaires are hesitant about buying EVs. The luxury marque looks set to fall in line with other brands by walking back earlier electric-only pronouncements by the end of the decade.

In an interview at Rolls-Royce’s Goodwood base, Chief Executive Officer Chris Brownridge said the brand would cater to what buyers want – all while ramping up customizations, including putting more resources into a global network of private offices for one-on-one client meetings.

“We will launch more electric-powered Rolls-Royces, but they’re Rolls-Royces first,” said Brownridge. “We see very strong demand for V12 — where the client demand continues for that engine, we will continue to produce Rolls-Royces as well.”