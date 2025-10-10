Rohit Sharma Buys Tesla Model Y: Price, Features And Colour Options
Rohit Sharma has bought a Tesla Model Y, a high-performance electric SUV known for its speed, range and advanced features.
Former India cricket captain Rohit Sharma has made headlines once again, this time off the field with the purchase of a brand-new Tesla Model Y. Known for his passion for luxury cars, this latest addition follows his recent acquisition of a Lamborghini Urus SE, showcasing his taste for premium vehicles.
A Stylish New Addition
Videos circulating on social media show Sharma behind the wheel of his new Tesla, finished in the Quick Silver shade, one of the brand’s premium colour options. What caught fans’ attention was the car’s distinctive and customised registration number, “3015.” The number not only combines the birth dates of his children, daughter Samaira (Dec. 30) and son Ahaan (Nov. 15), but also carries a personal touch, subtly echoing his iconic cricket jersey number 45.
Tesla Model Y: Pricing And performance
The Tesla Model Y recently made its debut in India and is available in two configurations. The Standard Range variant is priced at around Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Long Range version is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
The electric SUV comes with a Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) layout, powered by a single motor that delivers 299 hp and 420 Nm of torque. The Standard Range model is equipped with a 60.5 kWh battery pack, offering a driving range of up to 500 km on a single charge. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 201 km/h.
Meanwhile, the Long Range RWD version features a 75 kWh battery pack that extends the range to an impressive 622 km. This variant generates 340 hp and 450 Nm of torque, completing the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 5.6 seconds. Despite the increased power, the top speed remains unchanged at 201 km/h.
Safety And Technology Features
Tesla’s Model Y is equipped with cutting-edge technology and safety systems. It includes a 360-degree camera, autonomous emergency braking, six airbags and a detailed ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite for added driver support.
Buyers can select from six colour options —— Stealth Grey, Pearl White, Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, Quicksilver and Ultra Red.