Rohit Sharma Buys Tesla Model Y: Price, Features And Colour Options

The Tesla Model Y recently made its debut in India and is available in two configurations. The Standard Range variant is priced at around Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Long Range version is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).



The electric SUV comes with a Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) layout, powered by a single motor that delivers 299 hp and 420 Nm of torque. The Standard Range model is equipped with a 60.5 kWh battery pack, offering a driving range of up to 500 km on a single charge. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 201 km/h.



Meanwhile, the Long Range RWD version features a 75 kWh battery pack that extends the range to an impressive 622 km. This variant generates 340 hp and 450 Nm of torque, completing the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 5.6 seconds. Despite the increased power, the top speed remains unchanged at 201 km/h.