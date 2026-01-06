Price To Specs: How Mahindra's XUV 7XO Compares With Peers
Mahindra has equipped the XUV 7XO with some of the strongest engine options in its class.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has unveiled the XUV 7XO, positioning it as a feature-rich and competitively priced SUV in India’s crowded three-row segment.
A comparison of engine options, pricing, and technology highlights how the new model stacks up against key rivals including the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus.
Mahindra has equipped the XUV 7XO with some of the strongest engine options in its class. The car also stands out with its larger-capacity turbo petrol and diesel engines, giving it a clear performance edge over most competitors.
XUV 7XO: 2.0‑litre turbo petrol, 2.2‑litre diesel
Tata Safari: 1.5‑litre turbo petrol, 2.0‑litre diesel
Hyundai Alcazar: 1.5‑litre turbo petrol, 1.5‑litre diesel
MG Hector Plus: 1.5‑litre turbo petrol
Pricing
Mahindra has priced the XUV 7XO aggressively, placing it in the heart of the segment. While the Hector Plus remains the most affordable, Mahindra’s pricing is closely aligned with the Tata Safari, its primary rival in terms of performance and segment positioning.
XUV 7XO: Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.11 lakh (ex‑showroom)
Tata Safari: Rs 14 lakh to Rs 25 lakh
MG Hector Plus: Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh
Mahindra is also banking on advanced in‑car technology to attract buyers. The addition of ChatGPT-enabled voice assistance via Alexa gives the XUV 7XO a notable technological edge.
XUV 7XO: AdrenoX+ operating system, Alexa + ChatGPT integration, and a wide suite of connected‑car features
Tata Safari: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and connected‑car features
Hyundai Alcazar: Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with connectivity options
MG Hector Plus: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and connected‑car features
With strong engines, competitive pricing, and a modern tech package, Mahindra’s XUV 7XO has been positioned to challenge segment leaders head‑on. Its blend of performance and connected features could appeal to buyers looking for a premium yet value-driven SUV.