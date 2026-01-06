Price To Specs: How Mahindra's XUV 7XO Compares With Peers

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has unveiled the XUV 7XO, positioning it as a feature-rich and competitively priced SUV in India’s crowded three-row segment.

A comparison of engine options, pricing, and technology highlights how the new model stacks up against key rivals including the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus.

Mahindra has equipped the XUV 7XO with some of the strongest engine options in its class. The car also stands out with its larger-capacity turbo petrol and diesel engines, giving it a clear performance edge over most competitors.