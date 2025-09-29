PM E-DRIVE Scheme Explained: Eligibility, Charging Stations And Operational Guidelines

To install EV charging infrastructure at multiple locations, the latest guidelines have recommended following a tiered subsidy structure, according to PTI. The key focus of the scheme is on urban centres having more than a million population; smart cities; state capitals; metro-connected satellite towns; high-density national and state highways.

Under this, 100% subsidy will be provided to government premises, including offices, residential complexes as well as hospitals and educational institutions for EV charging equipment and upstream infrastructure. For this, the chargers need to offer free access to the public.

As per the guidelines, 80% of upstream infrastructure and 70% of EV supply equipment cost will be covered under the subsidy for locations across cities and highways that are controlled or managed by both central or state governments and their PSUs.

This includes Railway stations, airports, retail outlets of public sector OMCs, metro stations, bus stations (operated through STUs), municipal parking lots among others.