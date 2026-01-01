Passenger Vehicle Wholesales In India Hit Record 45.5 Lakh Units In 2025

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India clocked a record 45.5 lakh units in 2025, growing by nearly 6%, turbocharged by GST 2.0 in the latter part of the year that helped overcome a sluggish start, as per industry estimates.

The growth in 2025 was led by record annual sales from the likes of market leader Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and Skoda Auto India, thereby helping the industry beat the previous highest of 43.05 lakh units clocked in 2024.