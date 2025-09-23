Ola Electric Launches ‘Ola Celebrates India’ Campaign With EVs Starting At Rs 49,999

Ola Electric has launched its ‘Ola Celebrates India’ campaign on Sept. 23. The initiative, called Muhurat Mahotsav, offers electric scooters and motorcycles starting at Rs 49,999.

The promotion, which runs for nine days from Sept. 23, will offer limited units each day on a first-come, first-served basis, with daily muhurat time-slots announced on the company’s social media channels.

The company said the campaign reflects its belief that “true modernity does not come from imitation, but from rediscovering and reactivating the Indian way of progress.”

Under the Muhurat Mahotsav, select models will be available at low prices, including the S1 X 2kWh scooter and Roadster X 2.5kWh motorcycle at Rs 49,999. The premium S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh scooter and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh motorcycle are priced at Rs 99,999. Both premium models feature Ola’s 4680 Bharat Cell battery packs.