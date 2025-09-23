Ola Electric Launches ‘Ola Celebrates India’ Campaign With EVs Starting At Rs 49,999
Ola Electric kicks off its festive campaign, offering select scooters and motorcycles at low prices for nine days.
Ola Electric has launched its ‘Ola Celebrates India’ campaign on Sept. 23. The initiative, called Muhurat Mahotsav, offers electric scooters and motorcycles starting at Rs 49,999.
The promotion, which runs for nine days from Sept. 23, will offer limited units each day on a first-come, first-served basis, with daily muhurat time-slots announced on the company’s social media channels.
The company said the campaign reflects its belief that “true modernity does not come from imitation, but from rediscovering and reactivating the Indian way of progress.”
Under the Muhurat Mahotsav, select models will be available at low prices, including the S1 X 2kWh scooter and Roadster X 2.5kWh motorcycle at Rs 49,999. The premium S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh scooter and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh motorcycle are priced at Rs 99,999. Both premium models feature Ola’s 4680 Bharat Cell battery packs.
A spokesperson for Ola Electric said, “The Muhurat Mahotsav is not just about never-before prices, it’s about making world-class EVs accessible to every Indian household, while celebrating our shared belief that India’s modernity must be rooted in its own identity.”
The company currently offers a wide portfolio of S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles. The premium S1 Gen 3 range includes S1 Pro+ in 5.2kWh and 4kWh, and S1 Pro in 4kWh and 3kWh variants, priced between Rs 1,20,999 and Rs 1,69,999. Its mass-market offerings include Gen 3 S1 X+ (4kWh) and Gen 3 S1 X (2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh), ranging from Rs 81,999 to Rs 1,11,999. Ola’s Gen 2 S1 Pro and S1 X (4kWh) are available at Rs 1,18,999 and Rs 97,999, respectively.
The Roadster motorcycle line comprises Roadster X+ (4.5kWh) and Roadster X (2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5kWh), priced from Rs 99,999 to Rs 1,27,499.
On Sept. 23, shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. opened at Rs 58.10 on the NSE, registering a gain of 0.155% from the previous close of Rs 58.01. At the time of writing, the stock was trading at Rs 58.80, a gain of 1.38% from its previous close. According to NSE, the company’s 52-week high stands at RS 112.40, while the 52-week low is Rs 39.60.