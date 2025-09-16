Ola Electric Launches A Special Edition EV With Bharat Cell Technology — Check Model, Price And Other Details

In a move to diversify its offerings, Ola Electric has entered the sports scooter segment with the launch of the S1 Pro Sport. This new model is designed to appeal to a different consumer base and will be available with two battery pack options, a 5.2 kWh and a 4 kWh, both powered by the new 4680 Bharat Cell.

At the company’s annual ‘Sankalp’ event, the company also announced its 4680 Bharat Cell integrated vehicles, starting with the S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh, priced at Rs 169,999 and Rs 189,999, respectively, with deliveries starting this Navratri.

Additionally, the company, via this product, enters the sports scooter category with the S1 Pro Sport with 5.2 kWh and 4 kWh battery packs powered by the 4680 Bharat Cell. This scooter starts at Rs 149,999, with deliveries starting in January 2026.