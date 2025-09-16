Ola Electric Launches A Special Edition EV With Bharat Cell Technology — Check Model, Price And Other Details
S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh and the Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh will be integrated with the company's indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell
Ola Electric has unveiled a special edition of the Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh. At its one million production milestone, the special edition is rolled out from the Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.
The special edition is the Roadster X+ in midnight blue, with red accents across the dual-tone seat, rims and battery pack. Deliveries for these new models are slated to begin during the upcoming festive season.
Ola's Sports Scooter: S1 Pro Sport
In a move to diversify its offerings, Ola Electric has entered the sports scooter segment with the launch of the S1 Pro Sport. This new model is designed to appeal to a different consumer base and will be available with two battery pack options, a 5.2 kWh and a 4 kWh, both powered by the new 4680 Bharat Cell.
At the company’s annual ‘Sankalp’ event, the company also announced its 4680 Bharat Cell integrated vehicles, starting with the S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh, priced at Rs 169,999 and Rs 189,999, respectively, with deliveries starting this Navratri.
Additionally, the company, via this product, enters the sports scooter category with the S1 Pro Sport with 5.2 kWh and 4 kWh battery packs powered by the 4680 Bharat Cell. This scooter starts at Rs 149,999, with deliveries starting in January 2026.
Recyclability And Sustainability
According to the company, the new models are made using recycled copper waste and electroplated bar ends, based on its focus on recyclability in its design philosophy. Ola Electric emphasises the vertical integration of technology and manufacturing for its EVs and their components, including battery cells.
The company's manufacturing hub, the Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu, is positioned as an EV hub, supported by the Battery Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. The company maintains a direct-to-customer distribution network with over 4,000 stores across India.