Business NewsAutoNovember Auto Sales Surge: Two-Wheelers Lead With 21% Growth, PVs Up 19%
ADVERTISEMENT

November Auto Sales Surge: Two-Wheelers Lead With 21% Growth, PVs Up 19%

The two-wheeler sales jumped 21.2% year-on-year to 1.94 million units, driven by strong festive demand and improved rural sentiment.

12 Dec 2025, 03:33 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers increased 19% year-on-year in November as demand remained robust post-festive period. (Photo by Arianto Triwahyudi on Unsplash)</p></div>
Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers increased 19% year-on-year in November as demand remained robust post-festive period. (Photo by Arianto Triwahyudi on Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India’s automobile industry witnessed robust growth in November, according to wholesale data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The two-wheeler sales jumped 21.2% year-on-year to 1.94 million units, driven by strong festive demand and improved rural sentiment.

Within this segment, motorcycle sales rose 17.5% to 1.16 million units, while scooter sales surged 29.4% to 7,40,000 units, marking the highest growth among subcategories.

Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers increased 19% year-on-year in November as demand remained robust post-festive period, industry body SIAM said.

Total passenger vehicle sales stood at 4,12,405 units last month, up 18.7% as compared with 3,47,522 units in the year-ago period.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India dispatched 1,70,971 units to dealers last month as compared with 1,41,312 units in the same month last year, an increase of 21%.

Mahindra & Mahindra dispatched 56,336 units last month as compared with 46,222 units in the year-ago period, an increase of 22%.

Hyundai Motor India billed 50,340 units to dealers, up 4% as against 48,246 units in November last year.

Moped sales, however, witnessed a dip of 2% at 44,971 units last month as against 45,923 units in the year-ago period.

Total three wheeler sales rose 21% year-on-year to 71,999 units in November.

ALSO READ

Mahindra Automotive Division CEO On Factors Driving Firm's Auto Sales Figures
Opinion
Mahindra Automotive Division CEO On Factors Driving Firm's Auto Sales Figures
Read More

"Following the festive demand and support from the government's progressive GST 2.0 reforms, the Indian auto industry continued with the sales momentum in November 2025," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon stated, as reported by PTI.

Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers marked the highest-ever sales of November in 2025, he added.

"Industry is optimistic that the continued supportive policy reforms and improved market sentiments would continue this growth trajectory well into 2026," Menon stated.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ

November Auto Sales Review: Momentum Holds Post Festive Season; Tractors And CV Lead Charge
Opinion
November Auto Sales Review: Momentum Holds Post Festive Season; Tractors And CV Lead Charge
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT