November Auto Sales Surge: Two-Wheelers Lead With 21% Growth, PVs Up 19%
The two-wheeler sales jumped 21.2% year-on-year to 1.94 million units, driven by strong festive demand and improved rural sentiment.
India’s automobile industry witnessed robust growth in November, according to wholesale data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Within this segment, motorcycle sales rose 17.5% to 1.16 million units, while scooter sales surged 29.4% to 7,40,000 units, marking the highest growth among subcategories.
Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers increased 19% year-on-year in November as demand remained robust post-festive period, industry body SIAM said.
Total passenger vehicle sales stood at 4,12,405 units last month, up 18.7% as compared with 3,47,522 units in the year-ago period.
Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India dispatched 1,70,971 units to dealers last month as compared with 1,41,312 units in the same month last year, an increase of 21%.
Mahindra & Mahindra dispatched 56,336 units last month as compared with 46,222 units in the year-ago period, an increase of 22%.
Hyundai Motor India billed 50,340 units to dealers, up 4% as against 48,246 units in November last year.
Moped sales, however, witnessed a dip of 2% at 44,971 units last month as against 45,923 units in the year-ago period.
Total three wheeler sales rose 21% year-on-year to 71,999 units in November.
"Following the festive demand and support from the government's progressive GST 2.0 reforms, the Indian auto industry continued with the sales momentum in November 2025," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon stated, as reported by PTI.
Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers marked the highest-ever sales of November in 2025, he added.
"Industry is optimistic that the continued supportive policy reforms and improved market sentiments would continue this growth trajectory well into 2026," Menon stated.
(with inputs from PTI)