November Auto Sales Surge: Two-Wheelers Lead With 21% Growth, PVs Up 19%

Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers increased 19% year-on-year in November as demand remained robust post-festive period, industry body SIAM said.

Total passenger vehicle sales stood at 4,12,405 units last month, up 18.7% as compared with 3,47,522 units in the year-ago period.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India dispatched 1,70,971 units to dealers last month as compared with 1,41,312 units in the same month last year, an increase of 21%.

Mahindra & Mahindra dispatched 56,336 units last month as compared with 46,222 units in the year-ago period, an increase of 22%.

Hyundai Motor India billed 50,340 units to dealers, up 4% as against 48,246 units in November last year.

Moped sales, however, witnessed a dip of 2% at 44,971 units last month as against 45,923 units in the year-ago period.

Total three wheeler sales rose 21% year-on-year to 71,999 units in November.