Retrofit Needed For E20 Fuel? Nitin Gadkari Says 'No' Citing Studies

Will non-E20 complaint vehicles need retrofitting to safeguard against wear and tear due to the increased percentage of ethanol? That's a question and discussion point amongst car and bike owners since the introduction of the upgraded petrol in the country.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has cleared the air over E20 fuel and cited its non-detrimental nature towards vehicle wear and tear.

Gadkari assured about the safety of the use of E20 fuel responding to a question raised by TMC MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia in Lok Sabha from West Bengal on Dec. 11 regarding the safety and compatibility of vehicles using ethanol-mixed petrol.

Gadkari referred to recent research and recommendations from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). He said that, according to these studies, “there would be no requirement for a phase out or retrofit” of vehicles that may not fully comply with E20 standards.

He added that “during the routine servicing regime of the vehicle” normal wear and tear arising from the use of E20 fuel can be “managed.”