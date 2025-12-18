Nissan's Upcoming 7-Seater MPV For India To Be Called 'Gravite'

Nissan Gravite is based on the Renault Triber, sharing the CMF-A+ platform and likely its 1-litre naturally aspirated engine, similar to the Triber, Magnite and Kiger. Positioned below the Magnite, it directly competes with the Triber, targeting buyers seeking an affordable compact 7-seater MPV.

The model is expected to retain overall proportions of Triber, while introducing subtle upgrades. Nissan will launch the modified model with certain styling changes to stand out in the segment.

Autocar reported that the MPV will keep the Renault Triber’s silhouette and proportions but get a distinct Nissan look with a redesigned front bumper, new grille and updated alloy wheels. The headlamps maintain the Triber's shape but feature new lighting elements for a unique appearance.

At the rear, the Gravite has a reworked bumper, new tail-lamp signatures and the Gravite nameplate displayed prominently on the tailgate. The MPV remains under four metres in length, making it a compact option in the 7-seater segment.

While many details about interior are not known yet, the report added that Nissan Gravite's interior will follow the Triber's layout, including dashboard and steering wheel design.

However, Nissan is expected to differentiate the MPV with its own colour theme, and feature packaging. For distinct identity, the model will feature Nissan-specific colours, materials and equipment. These could include an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, push-button start/stop, and manual AC with vents for the second and third rows.

Nissan Gravite may offer six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, hill-start assist and a rear-view camera, among other things. It is expected to use a 1.0-litre petrol engine with 76hp and 95Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT. According to an Autocar report, a CNG version is possible later.

The Gravite’s price announcement and launch will likely take place in March 2026, after which the MPV will reach showrooms, the report added.