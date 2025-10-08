Nissan Tekton SUV To Launch In 2026: All We Know So Far

Nissan has announced its next SUV for the Indian market, ‘Tekton’. The company has unveiled a first look at the design of the car, which will hit showrooms in 2026. Manufacturing will take place at the Renault-Nissan plant in Chennai, with plans to ship the model to select overseas destinations as well.

Aimed squarely at the bustling midsize SUV segment, the Nissan Tekton will take on some well-established names, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate and Victoris.

Nissan says the name 'Tekton' draws inspiration from Greek, translating to “craftsman” or “architect,” a nod to its emphasis on precision engineering and high-quality design. Tekton is Nissan Motor India’s second launch under its “One Car, One World” plan.

“The name signifies a powerful, premium C-SUV that embodies engineering excellence, performance, and a distinctive design identity. The Tekton will be a choice for those ‘shaping their world’ through their careers, passions, or lifestyles,” the company said in a press release.