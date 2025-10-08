Nissan Tekton SUV To Launch In 2026: All We Know So Far
The Nissan Tekton SUV draws inspiration from the Patrol SUV.
Nissan has announced its next SUV for the Indian market, ‘Tekton’. The company has unveiled a first look at the design of the car, which will hit showrooms in 2026. Manufacturing will take place at the Renault-Nissan plant in Chennai, with plans to ship the model to select overseas destinations as well.
Aimed squarely at the bustling midsize SUV segment, the Nissan Tekton will take on some well-established names, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate and Victoris.
Nissan says the name 'Tekton' draws inspiration from Greek, translating to “craftsman” or “architect,” a nod to its emphasis on precision engineering and high-quality design. Tekton is Nissan Motor India’s second launch under its “One Car, One World” plan.
“The name signifies a powerful, premium C-SUV that embodies engineering excellence, performance, and a distinctive design identity. The Tekton will be a choice for those ‘shaping their world’ through their careers, passions, or lifestyles,” the company said in a press release.
As per the company, the Nissan Tekton draws design inspiration from the Patrol SUV. At the front, a sculpted bonnet and assertive lower bumper are paired with distinctive C-shaped LED headlamps, giving it a strong road presence.
Along the sides, the front doors carry a striking “Double-C” pattern, subtly echoing mountain silhouettes, while the overall styling blends contemporary touches with a tall, confident silhouette, the release stated.
At the back, the Nissan Tekton sports a striking red LED strip stretching across the width of the vehicle, linking its C-shaped rear lights. The model name is boldly displayed on the tailgate, adding to its visual appeal. Buyers are likely to see a choice of single- and dual-tone paint finishes, with both front and rear bumpers featuring intricate, eye-catching detailing.
The Tekton is expected to feature high-quality materials, soft-touch surfaces, a sizeable touchscreen display, a fully digital instrument cluster, and advanced driver assistance technologies.
The Nissan Tekton is likely to come with a choice of petrol and hybrid engines, with the top variants potentially featuring an all-wheel-drive setup. At the launch, Nissan may introduce two turbo petrol options for the Indian market, with a strong hybrid version expected to follow later.