Nissan Passes GST Benefits To Customers, Prices Drop Up To Rs 1 Lakh

Nissan Motor India announced on Monday that it will pass on full benefits of the recent GST rate cut to consumers, leading to a price savings of up to Rs 1 lakh.

On Sept. 3, the Good and Services Tax Council reduced GST from 28% to 18% on new pneumatic tyres, three-wheelers, ambulances, motorcycles up to 350cc, and small passenger cars.

The tax reduction included petrol, LPG or CNG-driven cars with engine capacity not exceeding 1200cc and length not exceeding 4,000 mm, and diesel cars with engine capacity not exceeding 1500cc and length not exceeding 4,000 mm.

In the same light prices have dropped by up to Rs 1 lakh on top-end variants. The entry-level Magnite MT Visia, previously priced at Rs 6.14 lakh, now starts at Rs 5.61 lakh, while the top-spec Turbo CVT Tekna+ sees its price fall from Rs 11.76 lakh to Rs 10.75 lakh. Mid-range variants such as the MT Tekna+ and EZ-Shift Tekna+ are now priced at Rs 8.48 lakh and Rs 8.98 lakh respectively, reflecting savings of over Rs 75,000.

In addition to the above-mentioned variants, the top end variants - New Nissan Magnite CVT Tekna & CVT Tekna+ are now accessible with a major price reduction of approximately Rs 97,300 and Rs 1,00,400 respectively.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, "This GST reduction is a timely stimulus for the automotive industry and a direct win for our customers. At Nissan, we are committed to passing on the entire advantage of this policy to consumers, ensuring greater affordability and accessibility. As we approach the festive season—a traditionally vibrant period for the market—we anticipate this measure will boost consumer enthusiasm and help drive sustained momentum in the automotive sector."