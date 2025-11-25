New Tata Sierra SUV Booking Details: Date, How To Register And Expected Delivery
The SUV marks the return of the iconic Sierra after 22 years, with a fresh design, new features and powerful engines.
Tata Motors on Tuesday officially launched the 2025 Tata Sierra, a mid-size SUV model that blends style, comfort and performance. The SUV marks the return of the iconic Sierra after 22 years, with a fresh design, new features and powerful engines. Earlier, a teaser of the model’s design was released, generating excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the Sierra’s return.
Tata Sierra 2025 Booking Date And Delivery Details
Launching the model, Tata Motors wrote on its YouTube channel: "Some cars enter the market. A rare few shape culture. The Sierra did both — first by defining individuality in 1991, and now by redefining what a Mid SUV can be. This is the new benchmark. The origin of the 'Premium Mid SUV'."
The company has also shared registration links and other details for potential consumers. Bookings for the new Tata Sierra will open from Dec. 16. The company is scheduled to start deliveries from Jan. 15, 2026.
2025 Tata Sierra Booking Registration
Visit the registration page of Tata Sierra SUV here.
Enter your name, phone number and PIN code.
You will receive a one-time password on your mobile.
Submit the code to verify the account details.
Click on “agree to terms and conditions” and hit submit.
2025 Tata Sierra SUV Price And Variants
The new Tata Sierra SUV comes with an ex-showroom price of Rs 11.49 lakh. The upgraded features include a triple-screen dashboard, with two 12.3-inch HD displays and a 10.25-inch driver display. The cabin has a black-grey theme and a large panoramic sunroof.
Other features include dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, rear sunshades and a 360-degree camera, among others. Externally, it features connected LED DRLs, sleek headlights, bold Sierra branding and Alpine window design.
The model will come in different colour options, including Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Mintal Grey, Munnar Mist and Pristine White.
The 2025 Tata Sierra will be offered in seven trims: Smart Plus, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Adventure Plus, Accomplished and Accomplished Plus.