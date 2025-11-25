New Tata Sierra SUV Booking Details: Date, How To Register And Expected Delivery

Launching the model, Tata Motors wrote on its YouTube channel: "Some cars enter the market. A rare few shape culture. The Sierra did both — first by defining individuality in 1991, and now by redefining what a Mid SUV can be. This is the new benchmark. The origin of the 'Premium Mid SUV'."

The company has also shared registration links and other details for potential consumers. Bookings for the new Tata Sierra will open from Dec. 16. The company is scheduled to start deliveries from Jan. 15, 2026.