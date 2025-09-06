M&M Cuts SUV Rates Starting Today: Save Up To Rs 1.56 Lakh On GST Overhaul—Check Full List

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group on Saturday announced that the company will offer revised discounts starting today with the upcoming GST rates instead of the proposed revision on Sept. 22. In a post on social media platform X, Mahindra wrote, "Action. Not just promises. Thank you, Team Mahindra Auto."

Mahindra Auto is offering customers savings up to Rs. 1.56 lakh starting Sept. 6. However, it must be noted that the offer mentioned is of a particular model and variant and the amount will vary depending on the model and the variant selected.