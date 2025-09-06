M&M Cuts SUV Rates Starting Today: Save Up To Rs 1.56 Lakh On GST Overhaul—Check Full List
Mahindra Auto is offering customers savings up to Rs. 1.56 lakh starting Sept. 6.
Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group on Saturday announced that the company will offer revised discounts starting today with the upcoming GST rates instead of the proposed revision on Sept. 22. In a post on social media platform X, Mahindra wrote, "Action. Not just promises. Thank you, Team Mahindra Auto."
Mahindra Auto is offering customers savings up to Rs. 1.56 lakh starting Sept. 6. However, it must be noted that the offer mentioned is of a particular model and variant and the amount will vary depending on the model and the variant selected.
Action.— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 6, 2025
Not just promises.
Thank you, Team @Mahindra_Auto pic.twitter.com/cLk44NGlxF
The price cut follows the announcement of revamped GST at the 56th GST Council meeting held on Sept. 3, 2025, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement. The revised prices for all applicable ICE portfolios are effective from Sept. 6, 2025, and will be transparently updated across dealerships and digital platforms, it added.
The company has reduced price of Bolero/Neo range by Rs 1.27 lakh, XUV3XO (petrol) by Rs 1.4 lakh, XUV3XO (diesel) by Rs 1.56 lakh, THAR 2WD (diesel) by Rs 1.35 lakh, THAR 4WD (diesel) by Rs 1.01 lakh and Scorpio Classic by Rs 1.01 lakh.
Similarly, price of Scorpio-N is reduced by Rs 1.45 lakh, Thar Roxx by Rs 1.33 lakh and XUV700 by Rs 1.43 lakh. The GST Council approved a rate overhaul for all items, except those under the sin and luxury category, by limiting slabs to 5% and 18% effective from Sept. 22, the first day of Navaratri.