Mexico Tariff Explained: Indian Auto Sector To Take A Hit? Analysing Overall Impact

Mexico’s plan to raise import tariffs on goods from India and other Asian economies is set to affect sectors where Indian exporters have established steady demand, especially passenger vehicles and auto components. The Mexican Senate has approved tariff increases ranging from 5% to 50% on more than 1,400 items from countries without trade agreements with Mexico. The duties will apply from January 2026.

India has built a strong export position in Mexico across vehicles and auto components. The proposed tariff changes come at a time when India exported nearly $2 billion worth of auto-related products to Mexico in FY25. India’s worldwide auto-related exports stood at $21.8 billion in the same year, placing Mexico among India’s most significant markets in this segment, according to Commerce Ministry's data. Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and a wide range of components form the largest share of India’s shipments to Mexico.

Government data showed that vehicles and auto components remain the biggest items in India’s export basket. Pharmaceuticals, engineering goods and chemical products also form part of India’s outbound mix, with these sectors continuing to drive sales into Mexico through 2024.