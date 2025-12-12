Mercedes Benz Is Gearing Up For A Costlier 2026 — What's The Reason?

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India has announced an up to 2% price increase on its vehicle models from January 1, 2026.

The company stated that the price correction, capped at 2 per cent, reflects ongoing foreign currency headwinds that have been defining the luxury auto landscape through the year.

The automaker said the revision is driven primarily by the steep Euro–INR exchange rate, which has stayed above the Rs 100 mark through 2025 — a level significantly higher than historical trends. According to the company, it has been absorbing most of the impact of these currency fluctuations and passing on only a small portion of the additional costs to customers.

With forex volatility expected to continue, Mercedes-Benz India also indicated that it may consider further quarterly price adjustments to align more closely with prevailing currency levels.