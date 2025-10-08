Mercedes-Benz India Records Highest-Ever Sales In Q2 FY26 At 5,119 Units

"The carmaker clocked its best-ever September sales owing to an overwhelming customer response following the GST 2.0 reforms, culminating the pent-up demand," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Santosh Iyer said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The company expects this festive buying spirit to continue in October as well, with upcoming festivities, including Dhanteras and Diwali, which traditionally witness spirited buying from customers, he added.

"The reduction in the GST rates has certainly improved customer sentiment with its appropriate timing, as car prices are increasing owing to macro-economic challenges like adverse forex movement, rising operational cost, etc," Iyer told the news agency.

He further said that they hope this buoyant spirit sustains for the remaining festive season, as we continue to observe market trends closely, remaining cautiously optimistic.

He noted that the company is sitting on an order bank of around 2,000 cars.