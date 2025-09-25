Maruti Suzuki's Invicto Gets Five Star Rating In BNCAP Crash Tests: Check Safety Features
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has achieved a 5-star safety rating from the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), excelling in both adult and child occupant protection tests. The MPV clocked an impressive 30.43 out of 32 points for adult safety and 45 out of 49 points for child safety.
For the adult occupants, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto achieved a perfect score of 16 points in the side movable deformable barrier test, while it fell only a little short for the frontal offset deformable barrier test and scored 14.43 points out of 16.
In the same way, Invicto clocked in another perfect score for child occupant protection achieving the dynamic score of 24 points. The car scored 12 points for CRS installation score, and 9 out of 13 for vehicle assessment score, as per NDTV reports.
What Are The Safety Features?
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto which passed the BNCAP with flying colors has a lot to offer on the safety front. The car comes equipped with features like — six airbags as standard (Front, Side and Curtain), Suzuki Connect with advanced features and eCall functionality, Front and Rear Disc Brakes, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold, ABS with EBD, ESP with Hill Hold Assist, 3-point ELR Seat Belts, Isofix child seat anchorage, and 360-degree view camera with dynamic guidelines.
Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. talked about the milestone to NDTV and said, "Safety has always been at the heart of Maruti Suzuki's product philosophy. We are honoured to receive the prestigious 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP assessment for our premium Strong Hybrid UV, INVICTO."
He praised the BNCAP test and added that it has heralded top tier testing protocols in India and empowered customers to make informed choices.