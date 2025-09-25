Maruti Suzuki's Invicto Gets Five Star Rating In BNCAP Crash Tests: Check Safety Features

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has achieved a 5-star safety rating from the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), excelling in both adult and child occupant protection tests. The MPV clocked an impressive 30.43 out of 32 points for adult safety and 45 out of 49 points for child safety.

For the adult occupants, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto achieved a perfect score of 16 points in the side movable deformable barrier test, while it fell only a little short for the frontal offset deformable barrier test and scored 14.43 points out of 16.

In the same way, Invicto clocked in another perfect score for child occupant protection achieving the dynamic score of 24 points. The car scored 12 points for CRS installation score, and 9 out of 13 for vehicle assessment score, as per NDTV reports.