Maruti Suzuki To Soon Decide On Revising Small Car Prices

He further said, "The customers who have done the booking with us, should we serve them with the prices which are valid till December 31? So we are contemplating on that."

Stating that right, the company's plants are shut for annual maintenance, Banerjee said, "Very soon, we are going to take a call, but maybe we will be serving the customers who have booked with us until now for another 15-20 days. That is the thought process that we are still contemplating, but very soon, we will be announcing that."

In another development, Maruti Suzuki India said it exported 3.95 lakh vehicles in 2025, its highest-ever in any calendar year at a growth of over 21% as compared to CY 2024.