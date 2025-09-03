Maruti Suzuki Launches New Mid-SUV Car Victoris — Check Details

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. on Wednesday launched Victoris, its new flagship model that will strengthen the company's presence in the mid-SUV segment.

"We're seeing a shift in user base as more young Indians are buying cars. We thought of creating a product with a vibrant new SUV with increased safety features," said MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi.

Victoris comes equipped with internet connectivity, Alexa Auto and more digital features. It is Maruti Suzuki's first car to have level 2 ADAS, automatic emergency braking, six airbags as a standard.

Victoris has achieved 5 star Bharat NCAP and will be sold in Petrol, Hybrid and CNG.