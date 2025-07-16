Maruti Suzuki Hikes Prices Of Ertiga, Baleno After Standardising Six Airbags — Check Details

Maruti Suzuki Ltd. on Wednesday has announced a price hike for its popular models Ertiga and Baleno, following the standardisation of six airbags in both vehicles. The revision will be effective from July 16, it added in the exchange filing.

After the hike, ex-showroom prices of the Ertiga will rise by an average of 1–4%, while the Baleno will see a more modest increase of 0.5%.

The move comes in line with the government’s ongoing push to improve passenger safety. The Ministry of Road Transport has been advocating for mandatory six airbags in all M1 category passenger vehicles. While airbags for the driver and co-driver became mandatory in 2019 and 2021 respectively, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has consistently urged automakers to adopt six airbags as a standard safety feature across all variants, especially in mass-market cars.

The Ertiga, a popular MPV, is currently priced between Rs 8.97 lakh and Rs 13.25 lakh, while the Baleno, a premium hatchback, is available from Rs 6.7 lakh to Rs 9.92 lakh. The updated safety features will position both models as more secure offerings in their respective segments, though at a slightly higher cost.

This marks Maruti Suzuki’s fifth price hike in 2025 alone. In April, the company raised prices citing a rise in input costs, regulatory changes, and feature upgrades. The current increase comes amidst weakening domestic sales and a challenging global trade environment.

In addition to the Baleno and Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki has announced price increases across several other models. The Grand Vitara saw a hike of up to Rs 62,000, while the Eeco and Wagon-R became costlier by up to Rs 22,500 and Rs 14,000 respectively, in April.

The XL6 and Ertiga both became dearer by up to Rs 12,500, and the Dzire Tour S and Fronx saw smaller hikes of Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,500, respectively.