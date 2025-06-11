Maruti Suzuki DZire Is First Sedan To Get 5-Star Rating Under Bharat NCAP

Now, New Delhi-based automaker aims to make six airbags as standard across its entire line-up in 2025. Already, 10 models—Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, Eeco, Swift, DZire, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny and Invicto—have six airbags as standard fitment. The electronic stability program is already present on all Maruti Suzuki models.

“Six airbags from an entry-level hatchback to premium SUV is a significant stride by Maruti Suzuki toward vehicle safety,” Gadkari said.

To be sure, Maruti Suzuki had in the past faced flak over the perceived poor quality of body panels on its cars, as well as lack of safety features such as airbags. In 2023, Gadkari had spoken about making six airbags mandatory in all cars. Later, he retracted the statement, leaving it upon carmakers to decide on all-round security. Two airbags—one for the driver and another for the passenger—is mandatory.

Modelled on the lines of the Global NCAP, Bharat NCAP conducts crash tests on vehicles sold in India to assess their safety standards on a “star ratings” basis. Carmakers can voluntarily nominate their vehicles for testing under the indigenous program.

On Wednesday, Maruti Suzuki shares fell 0.66% to Rs 12,451.65 apiece even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.15% higher at 82,515.14 points.