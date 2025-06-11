Maruti Suzuki DZire Is First Sedan To Get 5-Star Rating Under Bharat NCAP
Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno hatchback gets four-star rating under Bharat NCAP. Maruti Suzuki equips 10 models with six airbags as standard.
The Maruti Suzuki DZire has become India’s first sedan to score a five-star rating under the Bharat NCAP safety protocol, laying to rest any quality-related concerns with India’s largest carmaker.
“It gives me immense pride to see Made-in-India, high-volume mainstream cars achieve top safety ratings under the Bharat New Car Assessment Program,” Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, who presented the five-star certificate to Maruti Suzuki, said in a statement. “This program incorporates rigorous and comprehensive testing and evaluation standards that are comparable with global car safety norms.”
Separately, Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno scored four stars on Bharat NCAP.
(From left) Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi, and Executive Directors Rahul Bharti and Partho Banerjee with the certificate for five-star ratings for Maruti Suzuki DZire. (Photo: Company)
Now, New Delhi-based automaker aims to make six airbags as standard across its entire line-up in 2025. Already, 10 models—Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, Eeco, Swift, DZire, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny and Invicto—have six airbags as standard fitment. The electronic stability program is already present on all Maruti Suzuki models.
“Six airbags from an entry-level hatchback to premium SUV is a significant stride by Maruti Suzuki toward vehicle safety,” Gadkari said.
To be sure, Maruti Suzuki had in the past faced flak over the perceived poor quality of body panels on its cars, as well as lack of safety features such as airbags. In 2023, Gadkari had spoken about making six airbags mandatory in all cars. Later, he retracted the statement, leaving it upon carmakers to decide on all-round security. Two airbags—one for the driver and another for the passenger—is mandatory.
Modelled on the lines of the Global NCAP, Bharat NCAP conducts crash tests on vehicles sold in India to assess their safety standards on a “star ratings” basis. Carmakers can voluntarily nominate their vehicles for testing under the indigenous program.
